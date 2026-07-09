Learfield Partners with SponsorCX to Advance Sponsorship Operations, Elevate Brand Partnerships, and Drive Performance Across College Sports

DALLAS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learfield, the leading media and technology company powering college athletics, announced today a strategic partnership with SponsorCX, the next-generation platform redefining sponsorship management for sports teams, leagues, agencies, and entertainment organizations. This collaboration will enable Learfield to deliver best-in-class brand partnership management, enhanced reporting, and improved performance insights by leveraging SponsorCX’s advanced technology platform.

With over 12,000 brand partner relationships, the largest in sports, and exclusive multimedia rights and intellectual property relationships with more than 140 college athletics organizations, Learfield is uniquely positioned to connect brands with schools and student-athletes through meaningful, integrated campaigns. This partnership will further empower brand partners and Learfield Sports Properties with innovative solutions to maximize sponsorship impact, drive measurable results, and create authentic fan engagement opportunities. Learfield’s schools will benefit from authentic brand partnerships that maximize revenue for their athletics organizations through comprehensive sponsorship programs.

“Our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our partners is at the core of everything we do,” said Jeff Gosey, Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy and Operations. “SponsorCX represents a significant step forward in Learfield’s continued investment in modernizing the collegiate sponsorship ecosystem with technology specifically created for partnership sales and activation teams. This collaboration allows us to provide our partners with advanced reporting, data-driven insights, and more flexible, intelligent tools that elevate creative opportunities for brands, schools, and student-athletes.”

SponsorCX’s platform, known for its user-friendly interface and proven performance with sports teams and agencies, will streamline management of Learfield’s extensive portfolio of brand relationships with a solution built for today’s sponsorship needs. Brand partners will benefit from simplified activation tracking, detailed reporting, and innovative campaign capabilities, including original content, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiatives, digital integrations, and data-driven activations powered by SponsorCX’s AI capabilities.

Learfield Sports Properties will gain a seamless solution to manage sponsor activations across their school partners, optimize asset utilization, and support brand partners engaging college sports fans in forward-thinking, impactful ways. The partnership also expands opportunities for brands to easily participate in multi-channel and multi-property campaigns, including student-athlete storytelling, original content, and digital activation, helping drive deeper more measurable connections with fans.

“Learfield represents what innovative sponsorship operations look like at scale, and we’re proud to partner with them as they take this step forward,” said Jason Smith, Founder and CEO of SponsorCX. “The sponsorship industry is shifting. Legacy systems and manual processes can’t keep up with the complexity of today’s partnerships. The most forward-thinking organizations like Learfield are modernizing now. Together, we’re simplifying how partnerships are managed, delivering deeper insights, and helping teams better serve their brand partners through purpose-built technology and emerging AI capabilities.”

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX powers modern partnership operations for sports and entertainment organizations and the brands that invest in them. It supports properties and brands through every stage of the sponsorship lifecycle, including sales, inventory, fulfillment, scheduling, agreements, and reporting. As sponsorships grow more complex, SponsorCX helps teams and partners move beyond legacy systems and manual processes with a flexible platform that simplifies workflows, improves visibility, and drives measurable results. With a focus on innovation, including emerging AI capabilities, SponsorCX is helping lead the shift toward a more connected, efficient, and data-driven future for sponsorships.

Learn more at sponsorcx.com.

Media Contact:

Téa Childs

tea.childs@sponsorcx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b95b589b-e052-4f36-9d65-1ca4f276b657