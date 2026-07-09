The Greenest Car Wash is the One You Don’t Do at Home

TUCSON, Ariz., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mister Car Wash, Inc., the nation's largest car wash brand, is reminding motorists that choosing a professional car wash over the driveway is better not only for your car's appearance, but for water conservation and environmental protection.

While washing a car at home may seem convenient, the environmental impact goes well beyond the amount of water used. A standard garden hose can release 6–12 gallons of water per minute. The water used in a driveway washing along with detergents, high-concentrate surfactants, oil, brake dust, grease, and other pollutants flows untreated directly into storm drains and local waterways. Unlike professional car washes, home washing lacks filtration or treatment steps: whatever goes on the car goes straight into the environment.

Professional car washes are designed differently.

“Mister Car Wash was built around efficiency, consistency and responsible water management,” said Juan Moncada, Director of Operations, Mountain West Mister Car Wash. “When customers choose a professional car wash over washing at home, they are making a smarter choice for water conservation and for the environment.”

More than three-quarters of Mister Car Wash locations use advanced water reclaim and recycling systems specifically engineered to reduce freshwater consumption and minimize runoff, something no driveway wash can offer. Water used during the wash process is captured, treated, and reused in appropriate stages of the wash cycle, helping reduce overall water demand while maintaining a high-quality clean. Where water is discharged to the municipal sewer system, it is returned to pH-neutral and free of grit. A standard Mister actively maintains in collaboration with local water utilities.

With more than 500 locations nationwide, Mister uses a combination of advanced chemistry, specialized nozzles, sensors, and water management systems to optimize every gallon used during the wash process.

The Mister Car Wash process begins with vehicle-specific sensors and cameras that help precisely control water and chemistry application. The system leverages four types of water: reverse osmosis (RO); RO reject; recycled water and freshwater. These four categories of water maximize performance while conserving resources.

RO Water is ultra-purified and used where it matters most, such as windshields and windows, to help prevent spotting.

RO reject water is the most utilized water within the wash process, supporting key functions such as chemical application, high-pressure cleaning, and cloth rinsing. Recycled water is treated and reused in lower-intensity applications such as undercarriage, wheel wells, and tire cleaning.

Pressurized RO reject is applied throughout the wash—including in soap applications—to increase cleaning impact while using lower flow rates, delivering high-quality results with less water.

Freshwater, supplied by the city, is used sparingly and only when generating RO water.

The system also uses precision nozzles engineered to apply water efficiently during key wash stages. Used water is routed to underground settling tanks, where it is filtered and treated for reuse while sediments, oils and other contaminants are separated for responsible disposal. This process enables efficient reuse while ensuring compliance with local environmental standards.

A Team Focused on Water Stewardship

Mister Car Wash maintains an in-house team of chemists, engineers and water-quality specialists dedicated to continuously improving water efficiency, reducing freshwater usage and advancing sustainable wash technology across its locations nationwide. The company works proactively with municipal water and wastewater utilities to review emerging regulations, share best practices, and help establish responsible car wash standards as water scarcity grows across the West.

“Every formula we develop starts with the same question: how do we deliver the best possible clean while using less of everything?” said Kevin Gibson, Sr. Manager, Chemistry Development at Mister Car Wash. “Water isn’t just an input in our process, it’s a resource we’re accountable for. By engineering our chemistry to interact with each type of water in the system, we’re able to drive up cleaning performance and reduce resource consumption. That’s not a tradeoff. That’s the goal.”

As drought conditions and water conservation concerns continue across many parts of the country, professional car washes play an increasingly important role in helping communities reduce unnecessary water waste.

“People are often surprised to learn that professional car washes are typically far more water efficient than washing at home,” Moncada added. “It’s one of the simplest ways drivers can reduce water waste without changing their routine.”

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash operates approximately 550 locations and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With a passionate team of professionals, advanced technology, and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, Mister Car Wash is dedicated to providing a clean, shiny, and dry vehicle every time. The Mister brand is deeply rooted in delivering quality service, fostering friendliness, and demonstrating a genuine commitment to the communities it serves while prioritizing responsible environmental practices and resource management. To learn more, visit www.mistercarwash.com.