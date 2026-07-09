Teva and Polpharma Biologics Announce Global Licensing Agreement for a Biosimilar Candidate to Ocrevus® (ocrelizumab) for Multiple Sclerosis

Teva secures exclusive global rights to commercialize Polpharma Biologics’ biosimilar candidate to Ocrevus ® (ocrelizumab), including both intravenous and subcutaneous formulations.

Agreement advances Teva’s Pivot to Growth strategy by expanding its biosimilars pipeline through strategic collaborations.

Agreement reflects both companies’ commitment to broadening access to biologic medicines.



TEL AVIV, Israel and ZUG, Switzerland, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: and TASE: TEVA) and Polpharma Biologics International AG today announced a global licensing agreement granting Teva exclusive rights to commercialize both formulations of Polpharma Biologics’ proposed biosimilar to Ocrevus®1 (ocrelizumab), upon regulatory approval. This strategic agreement is expected to combine Polpharma Biologics’ proven biosimilar development expertise with Teva’s commercial footprint and capabilities.

“This agreement reflects our focus on pushing high-quality biologics to the finish line efficiently and at scale,” said Anjan Selz, Chief Executive Officer of Polpharma Biologics International AG. “Teva brings reach, discipline and real commercial strength to our strategic collaboration. Combining its global footprint with our technical and development capabilities creates a clear path to getting this medicine to patients who need more treatment options.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Polpharma Biologics retains full responsibility for the development and manufacturing of the biosimilar candidate. Teva will be responsible for regulatory submissions and, upon approval, commercialization of the intravenous and subcutaneous formulations in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel and Turkey.

“This agreement is aligned with Teva’s Pivot to Growth strategy and our focus on expanding our biosimilars pipeline. With our global commercial footprint and deep expertise in complex medicines, we are well positioned to help bring this biosimilar candidate to patients,” said Yolanda Tibbe, Vice President, Global Head of Biosimilars at Teva.

This strategic agreement reinforces both organizations’ commitment to broadening access to biologic medicines while promoting the long-term sustainability of healthcare systems.

About ocrelizumab

Ocrelizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target CD20-positive B cells, which are believed to play a role in the autoimmune activity associated with multiple sclerosis. Ocrevus® (ocrelizumab) is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis. In the U.S., the intravenous formulation is marketed as Ocrevus®, while the subcutaneous formulation is marketed separately as Ocrevus Zunovo® (ocrelizumab and hyaluronidase-ocsq). In the EU, both formulations carry the single brand name Ocrevus®.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, unpredictable and progressive disease of the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. In MS, the loss of myelin, the protective sheath surrounding nerve fibers, disrupts the transmission of electrical signals to and from the brain, leading to a wide range of symptoms.

MS affects people differently. Symptoms can fluctuate, with periods of worsening (relapses) followed by partial or full recovery (remission). Over time, some patients may also experience a gradual progression of disability.

Common symptoms include fatigue, weakness, numbness or tingling, walking difficulties, spasticity, dizziness, and vision problems, among others.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

About Polpharma Biologics

Polpharma Biologics International AG is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and manufacturing of biosimilars for supply to global markets. We manage the entire value chain: from product selection and investment allocation, through program execution to asset monetization, ensuring fast progress from idea to launch in strong collaboration with our global partners.

Our international team of senior experts has proven experience in program leadership, regulatory strategy, CMC integration, device development, clinical oversight, and quality assurance. Working with trusted CDMOs and CROs, we deliver end-to-end biosimilars, from cell line to finished product, across a range of major therapeutic areas. Our commercial partners ensure access for patients to these medicines worldwide.

Our mission is to accelerate access to biologics. To fulfill that mission, we maintain a robust, expanding pipeline of biosimilars in development. www.polpharmabiologics.com

Media Contact – Polpharma Biologics

Stephanie Deitzer

Lead Transformation & Communications

Polpharma Biologics International AG

stephanie.deitzer@polpharmabiologics.ch

+41 78 600 53 59

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully execute our collaboration agreement with Polpharma Biologics for the commercialization of its biosimilar candidate to ocrelizumab, upon regulatory approval; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; our significant indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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1 Ocrevus® and Ocrevus Zunovo® are registered trademarks of Genentech, Inc. and/or F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

