Woodforest Acceptance Solutions and AlpacaBOSS Launch Partnership to Help Small Businesses Operate Smarter and Get Paid Faster

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodforest Acceptance Solutions ("WAS"), a subsidiary of Woodforest National Bank, and AlpacaBOSS, a next-generation Business Operating System ("BOS"), today announced a strategic partnership to help small and mid-sized businesses increase revenue, improve cash flow, and simplify how they run their business. Woodforest National Bank is Walmart's largest in-store retail banking partner in the United States.

For many businesses, revenue is no longer generated at a checkout counter alone. It is generated through invoices, recurring services, field operations, subscriptions, customer relationships, and ongoing business activities that extend far beyond a traditional point-of-sale system.

Through this partnership, WAS will introduce the AlpacaBOSS platform as part of its broader commercial merchant and business solutions offering. Combining AlpacaBOSS's Business Operating System, Woodforest Acceptance Solutions' banking and merchant expertise, and Media Payments Group's payment distribution, the partnership helps businesses connect the work they do with the revenue they earn.

By connecting operations, customer management, invoicing, payments, and reporting in one system, businesses gain greater visibility, stronger control over cash flow, and more opportunities to make money throughout the customer lifecycle. The result is a clearer understanding of what drives revenue, stronger customer relationships, and a more profitable business.

The partnership will initially focus on service-based industries such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, restoration, and other field service businesses. These companies often manage complex workflows across scheduling, field operations, customer service, invoicing, and payments.

"Business owners are not looking for more software – they are looking for ways to make more money and get paid faster," said Todd Linden, President and CEO of Woodforest Acceptance Solutions. "That is what makes this partnership so compelling. AlpacaBOSS helps businesses simplify their day-to-day operations while making it easier to invoice customers, collect payments, and improve cash flow."

"For too long, businesses have been forced to stitch together multiple systems just to run their company and get paid," said Doug Morton, CEO of AlpacaBOSS. "The reality is that revenue is not created at a checkout counter anymore. It is created through customer relationships, service calls, invoices, recurring services, and the day-to-day work that keeps a business moving. Together with WAS and MPG, we are helping businesses connect those activities in one platform so they can operate more efficiently, get paid faster, and keep more of the revenue they earn."

The partnership reflects a simple reality: business owners want fewer systems, fewer headaches, and a faster path from completed work to collected revenue.

Together, Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, AlpacaBOSS, and Media Payments Group believe the biggest opportunity for many SMBs is not finding more customers - it is making it easier to serve the customers they already have. When operations, invoicing, payments, and customer management work together, businesses can spend less time on administration and more time generating revenue, improving customer relationships, and growing their business.

Additional Information:

About Woodforest Acceptance Solutions (WAS)

Woodforest Acceptance Solutions is a subsidiary of Woodforest National Bank focused on delivering merchant services, payment acceptance solutions, and commercial payment infrastructure for businesses across the United States. Woodforest National Bank is Walmart's largest in-store retail banking partner in the United States.

About AlpacaBOSS

AlpacaBOSS is a Business Operating System designed to help SMBs manage, operate, and grow their business from a single platform. By connecting customers, operations, invoicing, payments, reporting, and business intelligence in one system, AlpacaBOSS helps businesses spend less time managing software and more time generating revenue.

About Media Payments Group (MPG)

Media Payments Group (MPG) provides integrated payment infrastructure and ISV enablement solutions supporting embedded payment ecosystems and operational payment workflows for SMB-focused platforms and financial institutions.

For more information please contact pr@alpacaboss.com