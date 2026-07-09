Pat Tillman Foundation Announces 2026 Class of Tillman Scholars

New class pushes the Tillman Scholar community past 1,000 leaders, carrying Pat Tillman's legacy forward

 | Source: Pat Tillman Foundation Pat Tillman Foundation

Chicago, IL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation today announced its 2026 Class of Tillman Scholars: service members, veterans, and spouses selected through a rigorous national process on the four core values they share with Pat Tillman: Service, Scholarship, Humble Leadership, and Impact.

The 2026 Scholars arrive from every branch of service and a wide range of academic disciplines. They were selected not for what they have already achieved, but for the impact still to come. With this class, the lifelong community they join surpasses 1,000 Tillman Scholars leading across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors worldwide.

"The 2026 Scholars are already building what comes next," said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and 2014 Tillman Scholar. "They join a community that will back them for life. Our job is to make sure nothing slows them down." 

Since 2004, PTF has invested over $40 million in Tillman Scholars through scholarships, leadership development, career architecture, and a lifelong community. Tillman Scholars carry Pat Tillman's legacy forward by exemplifying the core values they share with him. His family and friends established the Foundation to invest in people who choose service as a way of life.

"The 2026 Scholars lead the way Pat lived," said Marie Tillman Shenton, Board Chair and Co-Founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation. "His legacy is in good hands. We are proud to welcome them to the Tillman Scholar community." 

For more information on the 2026 Class of Tillman Scholars and to read their individual stories, please visit scholars.ptf.org

About the Pat Tillman Foundation
The Pat Tillman Foundation invests in military service members, veterans, and spouses through scholarships, leadership development, mentorship, and events and engagement, all of which provide a lifelong community committed to service beyond self.
2026 Class of Tillman Scholars

Name Attending University Hometown
Court Adams Harvard University Colorado Springs, CO
Hongquyen Vanorden Eastern Virginia Medical School Mobile, AL
Lauren Fortier Massachusetts Institute of Technology Morrison, CO
Scotty Hong Massachusetts Institute of Technology Monterey Park, CA
Louis Guerra Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Melville, NY
Price Parker Vanderbilt University Chadron, NE
Keith Sherrill Mississippi State University Millbrook, AL
Chase Ammon Stanford University Washington, DC
Ander Thompson Stanford University Centennial, CO
Connor Lee Yale University Sacramento, CA
Obianuju Myahwegi T.H CHAN School of Public Health. Harvard University Philadelphia, PA
Jessica Brennan Yale University School of Management Montclair, NJ
Thomas Gibbons-Neff Brown University Darien, CT
Cameron Strawn Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences Phoenix, AZ
Thomas Beach The Ohio State University London, OH
Leslie Mintz Massachusetts Institute of Technology Pittsburgh, PA
Connie Stone University of South Dakota Brandt, SD
Daniel Rockett Duke University Somers, CT
Karli Varnado University of California, Riverside New Orleans, LA
Allan Mazurak University of Texas at Austin San Antonio, TX
Andrew Wenthe Stanford University Chesapeake, VA
Nathaniel Schlosser Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine Charleston, SC
Alyster Alcudia Temple University Carteret, NJ
Daniel Dominguez Colorado State University San Diego, CA
Lauren Jacobs Chaminade University Plano, TX
Benjamin Jackson Harvard University Virginia Beach, VA
Aliaa Marie McCleary University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Business School Cherry Hill, NJ
David Labib Duke University Whitehall, PA
Diana Galindo Huizar University of Georgia Braselton, GA
Patrick Everley The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania Eudora, KA
Connor Slomka The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania  Pittsburgh, PA
William Wininger Yale University Lakeside, CA
Derek Rodenbeck Harvard University Philadelphia, PA
Andrew Coen Stanford University Placerville, CA
Thomas Payne Texas A&M University College Station Virginia Beach, VA
Emily Getreu Duke University Modesto, CA
Jennifer White University of Central Florida Satellite Beach, FL
Stephanie Rundle Mississippi State University Scranton, PA
Justin Hoot University of Chicago Hermosa Beach, CA
Mikhael Smits Harvard University Boston, MA
Jake Berens East Tennessee State University Hastings, MN
Bryce Daniel Texas A&M University Paris, TX
Byron Owen Georgetown University San Diego, CA
Brian Prell West Virginia University Concord, CA
Roman Zepeda George Mason University Round Rock, TX
Daniel Steele Wake Forest University Oak Park, CA
Eddie Diaz University of Iowa Perry, IA
Jessica Bartz Virginia Commonwealth University Chisago City, MN 

 

            









    

        
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