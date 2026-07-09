Pat Tillman Foundation Announces 2026 Class of Tillman Scholars

Chicago, IL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation today announced its 2026 Class of Tillman Scholars: service members, veterans, and spouses selected through a rigorous national process on the four core values they share with Pat Tillman: Service, Scholarship, Humble Leadership, and Impact.
The 2026 Scholars arrive from every branch of service and a wide range of academic disciplines. They were selected not for what they have already achieved, but for the impact still to come. With this class, the lifelong community they join surpasses 1,000 Tillman Scholars leading across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors worldwide.
"The 2026 Scholars are already building what comes next," said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and 2014 Tillman Scholar. "They join a community that will back them for life. Our job is to make sure nothing slows them down."
Since 2004, PTF has invested over $40 million in Tillman Scholars through scholarships, leadership development, career architecture, and a lifelong community. Tillman Scholars carry Pat Tillman's legacy forward by exemplifying the core values they share with him. His family and friends established the Foundation to invest in people who choose service as a way of life.
"The 2026 Scholars lead the way Pat lived," said Marie Tillman Shenton, Board Chair and Co-Founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation. "His legacy is in good hands. We are proud to welcome them to the Tillman Scholar community."
For more information on the 2026 Class of Tillman Scholars and to read their individual stories, please visit scholars.ptf.org
About the Pat Tillman Foundation
The Pat Tillman Foundation invests in military service members, veterans, and spouses through scholarships, leadership development, mentorship, and events and engagement, all of which provide a lifelong community committed to service beyond self.
2026 Class of Tillman Scholars
|Name
|Attending University
|Hometown
|Court Adams
|Harvard University
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Hongquyen Vanorden
|Eastern Virginia Medical School
|Mobile, AL
|Lauren Fortier
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Morrison, CO
|Scotty Hong
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Monterey Park, CA
|Louis Guerra
|Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
|Melville, NY
|Price Parker
|Vanderbilt University
|Chadron, NE
|Keith Sherrill
|Mississippi State University
|Millbrook, AL
|Chase Ammon
|Stanford University
|Washington, DC
|Ander Thompson
|Stanford University
|Centennial, CO
|Connor Lee
|Yale University
|Sacramento, CA
|Obianuju Myahwegi
|T.H CHAN School of Public Health. Harvard University
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jessica Brennan
|Yale University School of Management
|Montclair, NJ
|Thomas Gibbons-Neff
|Brown University
|Darien, CT
|Cameron Strawn
|Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences
|Phoenix, AZ
|Thomas Beach
|The Ohio State University
|London, OH
|Leslie Mintz
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Connie Stone
|University of South Dakota
|Brandt, SD
|Daniel Rockett
|Duke University
|Somers, CT
|Karli Varnado
|University of California, Riverside
|New Orleans, LA
|Allan Mazurak
|University of Texas at Austin
|San Antonio, TX
|Andrew Wenthe
|Stanford University
|Chesapeake, VA
|Nathaniel Schlosser
|Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine
|Charleston, SC
|Alyster Alcudia
|Temple University
|Carteret, NJ
|Daniel Dominguez
|Colorado State University
|San Diego, CA
|Lauren Jacobs
|Chaminade University
|Plano, TX
|Benjamin Jackson
|Harvard University
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Aliaa Marie McCleary
|University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Business School
|Cherry Hill, NJ
|David Labib
|Duke University
|Whitehall, PA
|Diana Galindo Huizar
|University of Georgia
|Braselton, GA
|Patrick Everley
|The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
|Eudora, KA
|Connor Slomka
|The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
|Pittsburgh, PA
|William Wininger
|Yale University
|Lakeside, CA
|Derek Rodenbeck
|Harvard University
|Philadelphia, PA
|Andrew Coen
|Stanford University
|Placerville, CA
|Thomas Payne
|Texas A&M University College Station
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Emily Getreu
|Duke University
|Modesto, CA
|Jennifer White
|University of Central Florida
|Satellite Beach, FL
|Stephanie Rundle
|Mississippi State University
|Scranton, PA
|Justin Hoot
|University of Chicago
|Hermosa Beach, CA
|Mikhael Smits
|Harvard University
|Boston, MA
|Jake Berens
|East Tennessee State University
|Hastings, MN
|Bryce Daniel
|Texas A&M University
|Paris, TX
|Byron Owen
|Georgetown University
|San Diego, CA
|Brian Prell
|West Virginia University
|Concord, CA
|Roman Zepeda
|George Mason University
|Round Rock, TX
|Daniel Steele
|Wake Forest University
|Oak Park, CA
|Eddie Diaz
|University of Iowa
|Perry, IA
|Jessica Bartz
|Virginia Commonwealth University
|Chisago City, MN