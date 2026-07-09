Pat Tillman Foundation Announces 2026 Class of Tillman Scholars

Chicago, IL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation today announced its 2026 Class of Tillman Scholars: service members, veterans, and spouses selected through a rigorous national process on the four core values they share with Pat Tillman: Service, Scholarship, Humble Leadership, and Impact.

The 2026 Scholars arrive from every branch of service and a wide range of academic disciplines. They were selected not for what they have already achieved, but for the impact still to come. With this class, the lifelong community they join surpasses 1,000 Tillman Scholars leading across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors worldwide.

"The 2026 Scholars are already building what comes next," said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and 2014 Tillman Scholar. "They join a community that will back them for life. Our job is to make sure nothing slows them down."

Since 2004, PTF has invested over $40 million in Tillman Scholars through scholarships, leadership development, career architecture, and a lifelong community. Tillman Scholars carry Pat Tillman's legacy forward by exemplifying the core values they share with him. His family and friends established the Foundation to invest in people who choose service as a way of life.

"The 2026 Scholars lead the way Pat lived," said Marie Tillman Shenton, Board Chair and Co-Founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation. "His legacy is in good hands. We are proud to welcome them to the Tillman Scholar community."

For more information on the 2026 Class of Tillman Scholars and to read their individual stories, please visit scholars.ptf.org

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation invests in military service members, veterans, and spouses through scholarships, leadership development, mentorship, and events and engagement, all of which provide a lifelong community committed to service beyond self.

2026 Class of Tillman Scholars