Daré Bioscience CEO, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, to Participate in Virtual Investor Closing Bell Event

Live video webcast on Tuesday, July 14th, at 4:00 PM ET

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SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that it will participate in a Virtual Investor Closing Bell event on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET.

For the segment, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience, will provide a brief corporate overview highlighting the recent launch of FloraSync LF5™, the Company's strategy for thoughtfully building its commercial business while advancing its differentiated women's health pipeline, and the milestones that will shape Daré's long-term growth. The discussion will also provide insight into the Company's disciplined approach to capital allocation, commercialization, and execution as it works to create sustainable value for shareholders.

Additionally, there will be a live question and answer session with audience participants. Ms. Martucci Johnson will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast will be available on the Presentations, Events & Webcasts page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (darebioscience.com). A webcast replay will become available approximately two hours following the live event and will be accessible in the same section of the Company’s website for 90 days.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.