Duggal Visual Solutions and EFI Reggiani Announce North American Debut of the EFI Reggiani NEXT Plus

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duggal Visual Solutions, a leader in visual communications, and EFI, a leader in textile printing innovation, are proud to announce the first North American installation of the EFI Reggiani NEXT Plus 8-color configuration at Duggal’s New York production facilities. This signals a significant leap forward in print technology, combining industrial-scale power with a sophisticated, eco-conscious architecture.

The investment in the Reggiani NEXT Plus reinforces Duggal’s ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility. This system enables Duggal to deliver high-volume production while helping clients meet increasingly demanding speed-to-market timelines and sustainability goals without compromising print quality. The EFI Reggiani NEXT Plus achieves this performance through several key innovations.

Energy Efficiency: Reduced energy consumption.

Reduced energy consumption. Precision Imaging: Advanced image clarity technology for sharper detail, featuring an industry-leading 4-picoliter drop size.

Advanced image clarity technology for sharper detail, featuring an industry-leading 4-picoliter drop size. Enhanced Color Gamut: An 8-color system – including light magenta and light black – delivers precise matching and flawless reproduction of vibrant hues, pastels, and smooth gradients.





“We are excited to offer our clients improved dye sublimation printing through both an expanded gamut and higher resolution while also reducing our environmental impact,” said Michael Duggal, CEO of Duggal Visual Solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader and visionary like Duggal,” said Frank Pennisi, CEO at EFI. “The EFI Reggiani NEXT Plus was designed to push boundaries of what is possible in experiential print, provide market-leading innovation and responsible manufacturing – the essential drivers of the next generation of visual communication.”

Duggal is proud to continue its leadership position in bringing innovative and improved print production to the marketplace.

About Duggal

Duggal Visual Solutions specializes in producing compelling visual experiences that transform environments. As an industry leader, Duggal turns ideas into impactful realities, integrating innovative technology with the widest array of in-house capabilities. With a blend of craft, scale, and storytelling, Duggal delivers everything from bespoke installations to global rollouts of multimedia experiential design, stadium-size installations, world-class events, and headline exhibitions.

Get inspired, visit: https://www.duggal.com

Press Contact:

Sarah Dennis

sarah.dennis@duggal.com

917.772.3990

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and building materials and more with a wide range of printers and inks. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We’re committed to our customers’ success. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology, and experience to help them achieve their business goals.

Follow EFI online: www.efi.com