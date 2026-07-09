Micron Accelerates U.S. Investments, Pours First Concrete at New York Fab

CLAY, N.Y., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced it is accelerating its planned U.S. fab and technology investments and increasing its expected spend to more than $250 billion through 2035, driven by surging demand for memory in the AI era.

Micron anticipates that the increase in investments will support its long-term goal of producing 40% of its DRAM in the U.S. while creating additional good-paying direct and indirect jobs. The expanded investment reflects Micron’s confidence in its technology leadership and continued demand for its leading-edge memory products.

The announcement comes as Micron celebrates the first concrete pour milestone at its Clay, New York site, which occurs more than one quarter ahead of the original plan and marks the transition from site preparation to vertical construction. As announced earlier today, Micron also plans to invest up to $3 billion to develop the domestic semiconductor supply chain ecosystem in support of its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

Today, Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will host the concrete pour, joined by supplier partners and federal, state and local leaders, including U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Chief Technology Officer Dr. Ethan Klein, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, U.S. Congressman John Mannion, U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and Town of Clay Deputy Supervisor Joe Bick.

"As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, data and memory are foundational to the modern economy — and Micron is increasing our U.S. investments to more than $250 billion through 2035 to meet that moment," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron Chairman, President, and CEO. "I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Lutnick, Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, County Executive McMahon, and our partners across government and the community for their leadership. Reaching this milestone ahead of schedule reflects the speed and determination behind this project. Micron is proud to bring the world's most advanced memory manufacturing to Central New York, strengthen the domestic semiconductor supply chain and help secure America's technology leadership for generations to come."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“President Trump has made it clear that America is where you should build your business and the world is responding rapidly. Today, Micron pours the foundation on its massive semiconductor campus in upstate New York and increases its American investment commitment to $250 billion, creating nearly 100,000 jobs and providing leading-edge memory supply here in the United States,” said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. “The Trump economic model clearly shows there has never been a better time to invest in the United States.”

"Today's milestone marks another major step for Micron in Central New York, and what makes it even more remarkable is that we're here in July — months ahead of schedule — pouring the concrete foundation,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “This is the largest private investment in New York State history, and it's already delivering for New Yorkers, our state economy, and our local businesses. With up to 50,000 jobs on the horizon, we are building the future of American memory manufacturing right here in Central New York, and we are building it fast."



Rapid progress in Central New York



Less than six months after breaking ground in January 2026, Micron has completed key early site work and is transitioning to vertical construction. Micron recently selected Bechtel to partner on the engineering, procurement and construction for the first New York fab. Jacobs, the architectural and engineering design partner, and Gilbane Building Company, the preconstruction and site infrastructure contractor, will also join the celebration.



To date, Micron, in partnership with Gilbane on the early site works phase, has directed approximately $675 million — more than half of the total awarded value to date — to New York-based contractors, suppliers, and subcontractors, including companies from Syracuse, Liverpool, Rome, Rochester, Watertown, Buffalo, and Binghamton. More than 80% of the workers on site to date have been New York residents, reflecting the project's impact on upstate New York businesses and communities.

Building the facility will require thousands of skilled craft professionals at peak construction, creating opportunities for union trades, apprentices, local training program graduates, specialty contractors and suppliers. With up to four fabs, Micron’s New York project is the largest private investment in state history and is expected to generate 50,000 jobs in New York, including 9,000 direct Micron jobs.



Building America's memory across the United States



The New York project is the cornerstone of Micron's U.S. investment plan. Micron is also making rapid progress in Idaho, with first wafer output expected in mid-calendar 2027 for the first fab and late calendar 2028 for the second. Earlier this year in Virginia, Micron launched initial production of its 1α (1-alpha) DDR4 technology, supporting customers’ long lifecycle product needs in auto, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets.

Together, these projects are expected to create more than 90,000 jobs and advance U.S. economic and national security goals. As Micron makes these investments, the company will remain disciplined in its approach and responsive to the market environment to appropriately align its supply plans.



“This milestone in Central New York shows Micron’s U.S. manufacturing strategy moving from planning to meaningful local impact,” said Manish Bhatia, Micron Executive Vice President of Global Operations. “As we build the capacity, workforce and supplier base needed for the AI era, we are creating opportunities for New York businesses, skilled trades and communities to grow with us. What we are building here will contribute to a thriving semiconductor hub in Central New York, complementing Micron’s existing sites in Idaho and Virginia.”



Investing in the Central New York Community



In honor of America's 250th anniversary, Micron recently announced a $250 million investment in Trump Accounts to reach one million children and families. The company will offer a one-time $250 seed deposit for eligible children in the communities where it operates, including Central New York, as well as an employee match benefit. To date, Micron has also committed more than $50 million to community priorities across Central New York, supporting workforce development, STEM education and other training needs, veterans’ initiatives, housing, transportation, and childcare.

Photos from the event will be available after 3 p.m. ET here.

Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration:

"Micron's massive investment in Central New York – part of a $250 billion investment nationwide – is exactly the kind of bold, American-made commitment that President Trump's agenda was designed to unleash. When a company of Micron's scale puts down roots, it has a powerful effect across our economy – not only by creating 50,000 new jobs and thousands of new work orders for local job creators, but also by strengthening small businesses across America who depend on leading-edge semiconductor technology to fuel every vital industry, from defense to energy. SBA is proud to support the small manufacturers, contractors, and local businesses that will grow alongside Micron's fab as the company advances this Administration’s mission to rebuild American industrial dominance.”

U.S. Chief Technology Officer Dr. Ethan Klein:

"The Trump Administration is committed to achieving unrivaled American leadership in AI, microelectronics, and the full semiconductor supply chain — and milestones like this one show we are turning that commitment into reality. Micron's $250 billion U.S. investments in leading-edge memory manufacturing and R&D will directly power the next generation of American innovation, and we are proud to see that future taking shape right here on American soil."

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer:

“Micron’s first concrete pour marks concrete progress towards bringing America’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility to life right here in Central New York! Micron’s chips are in demand more than ever, and their Central New York project and the 50,000 jobs it’ll create put New York on the global map for advanced chip production. Micron’s total $250 billion U.S. investment is transformative for manufacturing in America and New York. I delivered a $6.1 billion CHIPS grant and billions more in Investment Tax Credit assistance from my CHIPS & Science Law to make this historic project possible. Today, we celebrate a new chapter for American chip manufacturing with Upstate New York leading the way.”

U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

“I know how important Micron's investment is to this community — and today's milestone makes that investment tangible. Pouring the first concrete ahead of schedule is a testament to what American workers and American ingenuity can accomplish when Washington opens the path for industry to succeed. By expanding the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit through the One Big Beautiful Bill and championing the Working Families Tax Cut Act, Congress has sent a clear signal that the United States is committed to long-term technological leadership and supporting the next generation. Micron's $250 billion investment in making leading-edge memory in the U.S. will create good-paying jobs and strengthen our national security.”

U.S. Congressman John Mannion:

"Pouring the first concrete at Micron's Clay fab — ahead of schedule — is proof that this project is delivering for Central New York. From championing Green CHIPS in the state legislature to fighting for federal investment in Congress, I have been proud to help lay the groundwork for what will become the largest semiconductor manufacturing site in U.S. history, and part of a $250 billion Micron investment across the country. This is an investment in the thousands of workers, families, and businesses of Central New York who will build this facility and help secure America's dominance in the global semiconductor industry for generations to come."

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon:

"Today's milestone is a proud and defining moment for Onondaga County, Central New York, and the country. Pouring the first concrete at Micron's historic New York campus is proof of what this community can achieve when we set ambitious goals, work together, and refuse to slow down. Reaching this milestone months ahead of schedule reflects the grit of the people of Central New York — and the strength of the partnership we have built with Micron. This project to build leading-edge memory locally will reshape the trajectory of our region for generations, and today reminds us that when Onondaga County comes together with purpose, we don't just meet expectations — we exceed them."

Matt Nesbitt, President, Central & Northern New York Building Trades:

“The Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council could not be more excited for the monumental event today. We are poised and ready for the challenge of building the largest construction project in the history of New York State. The invaluable partnership that our council has forged with Micron to prepare for this historic project is about to be on full display as we build one of the largest chip manufacturing facilities in the United States.”

Justin Driscoll, President & CEO, New York Power Authority:

“Today’s milestone at Micron’s Clay site reflects the growing momentum behind this transformative project. NYPA low-cost power allocations played a vital role in attracting this once-in-a-generation investment that will strengthen New York’s economy, create tens of thousands of good jobs, and cement New York’s role as a global leader in advanced manufacturing.”

David Anderson, President, NY Creates:

"Micron’s announcement that construction is already moving ahead of schedule is exciting for Central New York and for the future of domestic semiconductor manufacturing. This milestone represents tangible progress on a transformational project that will strengthen America’s memory chips leadership and the related supply chain, create thousands of high-tech careers, and generate lasting economic impact across the region. At the same time, NY Creates is proud to partner with Micron on our High NA EUV Lithography Center and the Industrial Manufacturing Technician (IMT) Apprenticeship Program, which advance the capabilities and talent needed to further strengthen the nation’s innovation ecosystem.”

Rob Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, CenterState CEO:

“This is one more important milestone in the foundation we are building for our region's economic resurgence and our country's national security. We are grateful to Micron for their continued partnership and investment in our region and excited to carry this message forward to the global semi-conductor supply chain — Central New York is quickly becoming one of the most important centers for memory and chip manufacturing in the world."

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected acceleration and expansion of construction projects, target U.S.-based DRAM production, anticipated research and development expansion, expected timing of first wafer output, planned manufacturing, supply chain and community investments, job creation and workforce expansion, and expected economic and community impacts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents Micron files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at https://investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.

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