Oxylabs Announces $130 Million Investment from Warburg Pincus



Marks Oxylabs’ first outside investment since its founding in 2015

Values Oxylabs at approximately $3.6 billion

VILNIUS, Lithuania, and NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 – Oxylabs, a leading data infrastructure platform, today announced a $130 million investment from Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of global growth investing, valuing the company at $3.6 billion. The investment is being made by the Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions Founders Fund (“WPCS FF”). As a leading data infrastructure provider for AI and agentic applications, Oxylabs will leverage this investment to further extend its competitive advantage and accelerate the development of next-generation products and capabilities.

“The next generation of AI won’t be powered by static indexes that only capture yesterday’s internet. As AI agents begin to navigate the web far more than humans ever have, the future belongs to the live infrastructure that grounds these systems in real-time, interruption free knowledge. This is exactly what Oxylabs has spent the last decade building as a responsible, compliant, and ethical operator — infrastructure that already serves many uses, and that this new era depends on,” said Vytautas Savickas, Chief Executive Officer, Oxylabs. “With Warburg Pincus, we will build on our lead in agentic web search infrastructure and product development, and continue executing our long-term strategy.”

“We have proven our ability to execute as the leader in data infrastructure platforms with our portfolio of leading Fortune 500 and AI company customers. As we continue to scale our platform, we will focus on expanding and strengthening our global network, further advancing our technology, and delivering even greater value to our customers around the world,” added Jurgis Gabrielius Rudgalvis, Chief Financial Officer, Oxylabs.

“Oxylabs has established itself as a leader in web intelligence through its sophisticated technology and expansive network,” said Allison Ross, Principal, Warburg Pincus. “We are excited to support the Oxylabs team as they continue to expand their offering to help their blue-chip customers access and unlock data-driven insights.”

​​​Oxylabs is a leading global data infrastructure platform purpose-built for the AI era, providing foundational components of the search and web intelligence ecosystem and the next generation of AI models, agents, and enterprise systems. With over 350,000 customers, Oxylabs has established itself as a critical enabler of large-scale data acquisition across the cybersecurity, e-commerce, and financial industries. From its origins as a premium proxy service, the company is evolving into a full-stack web-data infrastructure platform that empowers AI systems to reliably access, interpret, and act on the open web at scale while delivering trusted, structured data to leading Fortune 500 companies.

Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions Founders Fund closed in September 2024 with over $4 billion in commitments. Capital Solutions has a flexible mandate that allows it to partner with founders and existing shareholders to provide solutions for balance sheet optimization, shareholder liquidity, M&A, or growth. The group leverages Warburg Pincus’ global platform and firmwide resources across geographies to source and execute on hybrid capital transactions.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE served as sole placement agent for the transaction with Deloitte Lithuania serving as a financial and tax advisor to Oxylabs, and Tegos and Norton Rose Fulbright US and Netherlands are serving as its legal counsel.

Lazard is acting as financial advisor to Warburg Pincus, and Latham & Watkins LLP, Freshfields, and Sorainen are serving as its legal counsel.

Read more on Oxylabs blog .

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. Oxylabs was named Europe’s fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times FT 1000 list for several consecutive years. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $105 billion in assets under management, and more than 225 companies in its active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,100 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.

Warburg Pincus’ Capital Solutions team collaborates closely with the firm’s 290+ investment professionals and 75+ value creation executives across Warburg Pincus’ global industry verticals, critical to sourcing and underwriting differentiated, attractive investments. Recent investments have included DriveCentric, Excelitas Technologies, Global Eggs, MB2 Dental, Madison International Realty, MIAX, MyKaarma, Nord Security, Service Compression, and United Trust Bank.

The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

Media Contacts

Oxylabs

Kristina Sprindytė

press@oxylabs.io

​​​Christina Dell’Orto

Christina.DellOrto@fticonsulting.com

Warburg Pincus

Caroline Wise

Caroline.wise@warburgpincus.com



