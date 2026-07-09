Rentomojo Bed Rentals Rise in Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai and Noida in 2026 as Renters Compare ₹292/Month Plans With ₹18,000–₹40,000 Bed Purchases

Bangalore, India, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Of everything in a rented flat, the bed frame is the hardest to move and among the least worth carrying — which is why bed rentals are climbing across Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai and Noida in 2026. A single frame is listed from ₹292 a month on Rentomojo and a queen from ₹431, against ₹18,000 to ₹40,000 to buy before a mattress is added, and the difference is telling in the corridors where a two-year tenancy is the norm. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/furniture/beds-on-rent

The demand concentrates where households relocate most. Gurgaon's Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Sector 49; Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Wakad and Baner; Mumbai's Powai, Andheri, Thane and Goregaon; and Noida's Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West share one trait — a bed frame there is heavy to dismantle, awkward to transport and rarely worth reassembling in the next home.

Buying loads the cost at both ends. Upfront there is the frame and mattress; afterward there is dismantling and transport on each move, repair of storage mechanisms and joints over time, and resale that returns little on bulky wooden furniture. Add the transport across a couple of relocations and the effective net cost of owning a bed rises sharply above its purchase price — the arithmetic renters increasingly run before committing.

Renting takes both ends off the table. Rentomojo lists single, double, queen and king frames in storage and non-storage designs, with mattresses available to bundle in most cities, delivered and assembled at a network-average 2.54 days. Plans begin at a three-month minimum and extend to 36 months, and every bed rental includes free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation — the direct answer to what renters are checking when they search for monthly pricing, delivery time, minimum tenure and how a frame is booked and returned. The ₹18,000-to-₹40,000 cost of buying a bed against a ₹292-a-month rental line is now cited in relocation-cost discussions among renters on horizons under three years.

Because bed frames pair the highest transport burden in a home with weak resale value, they are among the items renters most readily move onto monthly plans that carry no exit cost. The model also lets a setup be refreshed between homes rather than dragged from lease to lease, which is part of why the category is moving fastest in high-churn markets.

Core bedroom furniture is increasingly furnished on subscription in cities where relocation frequency, not the lifespan of the frame, sets the true cost of a purchase. Rentomojo's presence in the category tracks that logic, with monthly access replacing an upfront outlay that mobility keeps undermining. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/furniture/beds-on-rent

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Based on publicly available information, current rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. All prices are indicative and vary by city, size and plan.

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