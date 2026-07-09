Paylocity Acquires AI-Native Aidora to Simplify Leave Management

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of HCM, Finance, and IT solutions, today announced the acquisition of Aidora, an AI-native leave management compliance software company built on a natural language interaction model that automates highly regulated leave processes.

Leave policies across federal, state, local, and company levels are getting more complex—driving increased administrative work, higher compliance risk, and rising expectations for timely, personalized support during key life events. Manual HR processes and disconnected systems only add to the problem, creating inefficiencies and inconsistent employee experiences.

Aidora expands Paylocity's leave management capabilities with an AI-native solution that saves HR teams time and provides employees a faster, clearer way to manage leave. For HR teams, AI handles the details—from eligibility to compliance, documentation, and payroll—all in one place. For employees, AI acts as a guide: answering questions, explaining options, and helping them navigate leave step by step. They can engage with it through a natural language interaction model, by voice or text.

“Leave management is one of the most complex and time-consuming processes HR teams deal with today,” said Toby Williams, President and CEO of Paylocity. “Aidora helps take that work off their plate by automating what has traditionally been manual, and giving HR teams more confidence in how they manage leave, while also providing a better employee experience.”

The acquisition reinforces Paylocity’s focus on embedding AI across its platform to create efficiency for HR teams and remove manual work that slows organizations down. It also extends Paylocity's value across its customer base—with particular impact for mid-market and enterprise employers navigating the most complex leave requirements.

Paylocity does not expect the acquisition of Aidora to have a material impact on first quarter or fiscal 2027 financial results. Paylocity will provide financial guidance in the normal course of business in its next earnings release.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of HCM, Finance, and IT software solutions. Paylocity offers one unified, easy‑to‑use platform that helps businesses across HR, Finance, and IT streamline operations, manage spend and talent, and build culture and connection—with AI embedded directly into everyday workflows to save time, reduce manual effort, and support better decisions. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

CONTACT:

Nicole Andergard Reddy

nreddy@paylocity.com

503-855-7385