The Lenny Peters Foundation and 20 Years of Transforming Lives and Communities

High Point, NC, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lenny Peters Foundation is celebrating two decades of steadfast service, impactful giving and commitment to improving lives in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region and around the world.

Founded in 2006 by Lenny Peters, physician, philanthropist, entrepreneur and CEO of several businesses, including Bethany Medical, North Carolina’s largest minority-owned independent medical group, the Lenny Peters Foundation was built on the belief that lasting change begins at home, and for 20 years has honored that commitment through direct financial assistance to individuals, strategic partnerships with other nonprofits and international humanitarian work.

“This anniversary reflects the incredible people and organizations that make our work possible,” said Dr. Lenny Peters. “We set out to create meaningful change and today, I am humbled and proud to see the lasting difference we have made together. This journey has always been about partnership and compassion, and we look forward to deepening our impact in the years ahead.”

The Foundation's impact rests on a fundamental philosophy: providing a hand up, not a hand out. We support organizations and individuals positioned to stabilize, grow and ultimately thrive independently with strategic assistance.

This takes several forms. The Lenny Peters Foundation offers one-time financial assistance to individuals navigating unexpected hardship, people without ties to established service networks or faith communities who need immediate, dignified support during crisis. In North Carolina's Piedmont Triad region, the Foundation partners with nonprofit organizations advancing meaningful work in their communities.

For those who have experienced that partnership firsthand, the impact goes far deeper than a financial contribution.

“My wife and I moved here to High Point with our four children in 1995,” said Tim Rickman, Director of Lee’s Legacy Run in High Point, NC. “Our sons grew up together with Dr. Peters’ children. Little did we know that first connection would lead to the Lenny Peters Foundation providing financial support to a foundation we created that honors one of our sons who lost his life in such a tragic way. And for that, our family will always be grateful to Dr. Lenny Peters.”

The good work stretches far beyond North Carolina. Globally, the Foundation supports and operates 14 homes in India, Africa and Colombia, where children, the elderly, the sick and dying and the poor are cared for. One of these places is the Lenny Peters Angels Home in Kerala, in southern India, that shelters 25 women with mental disabilities who have been abandoned or have no family. Here, they are valued as individuals and cared for by four dedicated Dinasevanasabha (Servants of the Poor) Sisters.

"These girls embody innocence and kindness. They contribute to our daily routines to the best of their abilities,” said Sister Rejitha, Sister Superior for the Lenny Peters Angels Home. “Our financial resources are entirely reliant on the support from the Lenny Peters Foundation, and we are profoundly grateful for their assistance.”

Don Bulla, RPh, PA-C, has been part of the Lenny Peters Foundation since the beginning. Today he serves as Foundation President, Director and Secretary.

“We’ve always believed that the measure of success is not found in dollars given, but in lives touched,” Bulla stated. “We like to say that ‘Together, we are stronger.’ Every partnership the Lenny Peters Foundation forms, every program we support and every person we help reflects that mindset.”

The Lenny Peters Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting community, educational and health-related initiatives. For more information about the Foundation and its programs, please visit www.lennypetersfoundation.org.

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