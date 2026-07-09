GIANT EAGLE LOWERS PRICES ON KEY GROCERY STAPLES TO HELP CUSTOMERS SAVE THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER SEASON

PITTSBURGH, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giant Eagle, Inc. announced today the launch of its On Sale This Season pricing initiative for the summer season. Beginning Thursday, July 9, effective through Labor Day, the company will reduce and hold prices across more than 300 of the most frequently purchased products throughout its supermarkets, including family meal essentials like proteins and produce along with a variety of summer snack favorites.

“During this summer season of celebration, we are excited to bring our customers savings on more than 300 items through the reintroduction of On Sale This Season,” said Justin Weinstein, Giant Eagle Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer. “We know our customers are seeking value in the face of elevated expenses. We took learnings from our seasonal pricing efforts last fall and used those insights to deliver a strong savings program that can help customers save all summer long.”

The On Sale This Season seasonal price initiative is an important element of Giant Eagle’s Because It Matters strategy which reaffirms Giant Eagle's commitment to better everyday value, better quality and service, and a better overall shopping experience, all with a focus on prioritizing what truly matters to customers. The company saw a strong customer response to its fall On Sale This Season pricing effort, with nearly two million households engaging in the promotion from September through December 2025.

From July 9 through September 9, customers will see savings across the store on key items including:

Certified Angus Beef 75% Lean Ground Beef: is $5.99 per pound , was $6.69 per pound

, was $6.69 per pound Green and Red Seedless Grapes: is $2.49 per pound , was $2.99 per pound

, was $2.99 per pound Family Size Cheez-Its (selected varieties): is $5.99 each , was $6.99 each

, was $6.99 each Giant Eagle American Cheese: is $6.99 per pound , was $7.99 per pound

, was $7.99 per pound JIF Peanut Butter (selected varieties): is $2.99 each , was $3.29 each

, was $3.29 each Smuckers Jelly (selected 30-oz. varieties): is $2.99 each , was $4.79 each

, was $4.79 each Evian Water (6 packs; selected varieties): is $6.99 each, was $10.29 each

Customers can find more information on the “On Sale This Season” pricing initiative by visiting www.gianteagle.com.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 50 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 200 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

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