project44 extends China cross-border logistics data authorization through 2029

CHICAGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced the extension of its China cross-border logistics data authorization through 2029. With this government-authorized renewal, project44 continues to be the first and only supply chain AI company approved to deliver real-time, compliant logistics data across China's border.

China sits at the center of global supply chains, not only as the world's largest manufacturing hub, but as the origin point for $3.77 trillion in goods exported globally each year. Supply chain risk signal starts in China. For companies that want to mitigate risk and manage inventory, hit customer commitments, and respond quickly to disruptions, they need that signal as early as possible. A TMS or visibility provider operating without China data has a critical gap in their supply chain intelligence, one that should concern their shareholders. Yet getting that data across China's border compliantly is one of the hardest regulatory challenges in global logistics.

project44 operates through the Lin-gang Special Area, China's leading free-trade zone for cross-border data innovation and the only zone in the country with a program dedicated specifically to end-to-end logistics data. Approval requires demonstrated compliance with China's data security frameworks, local infrastructure requirements, and ongoing government review. Under this authorization, project44 remains the only supply chain company that can deliver real-time, compliant logistics data on shipment movements across China's border, all powered by the world's largest, most accurate, real-time logistics data graph.

“You can't operate your supply chain without China,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. “To deliver on our vision of fully connected global supply chains powered by context-fueled AI, real-time logistics data from China is a requirement, not an afterthought. We were the first to prioritize that investment and this extension reflects our continued commitment. We're grateful to the Lin-gang Special Area for being a forward-thinking partner in making that possible.”

Context-fueled AI starts with the world's largest, most accurate, real-time logistics data graph. project44's spans 191 countries, 1.5 billion shipments annually, and every major mode of transport, stitching together fragmented data from across the global supply chain into a single, normalized picture. China, one of the most complex origin markets on earth, is a critical piece of that puzzle. Real-time compliant data from China makes the graph more complete and the AI behind it more powerful. For the over 1,000 enterprise brands that run on project44, China data feeds directly into planning, inventory optimization, and exception management, powering the AI-driven decisions their operations depend on.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, and a preferred carrier network of 280,000 carriers, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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