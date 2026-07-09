Brilliant Earth Launches The Solstice Collection, a Limited-Edition Swiss Watch Collection and its First Entry into the Category

SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the launch of The Solstice Collection, its inaugural entry into Swiss watchmaking. Marking the brand's 20th anniversary, The Solstice Collection comprises 100 Swiss-made timepieces and represents a significant expansion of Brilliant Earth's 20-year commitment to intentional design, responsible craftsmanship, and artistry in fine jewelry.

Each Solstice timepiece is manufactured in Switzerland in partnership with Louis Erard, an independent Swiss watchmaker with nearly 100 years of horological heritage. The collection is offered in two editions: the Summer Solstice in Brilliant Earth’s signature green and the Winter Solstice in white. Of the 100 pieces available globally, 65 are Summer Solstice and 35 are Winter Solstice. "Brilliant Earth has always been in the business of marking life's most meaningful moments," said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brilliant Earth. "A timepiece is the ultimate expression of that mission: it doesn't just mark the moment; it measures every one that follows. We are thrilled to introduce this limited-edition collection to both commemorate our 20-year history and to enter a new category that consumers have been asking us to do for years.”

Swiss Craftsmanship and Distinctive Design

A polished stainless-steel case and sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating house the collection's intricate grained dial incorporating design cues from the Company’s iconic Sol Collection. The dial also features applied baton indices and baguette diamond accents on the Winter Solstice. The design translates Brilliant Earth's proprietary design language of the Sol Collection, including the bright cut border edge on the watch crown, along with nature-inspired tones, restrained sophistication, and precision detailing, into the architecture of a classic Swiss automatic timepiece. "For years, customers have asked us to bring our design perspective into new categories, and watchmaking felt like the most natural answer," said Ms. Gerstein. "The Solstice Collection reflects the same values that have guided every decision we have made since 2005: intentional design, responsible sourcing, and an obsessive attention to detail. Watchmaking simply gave us a new canvas."

A 20th Anniversary Statement

Founded in 2005 by Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg with a mission to change the jewelry industry, Brilliant Earth has grown into a publicly traded company with 43 showrooms across the United States and customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Solstice Collection launches in honor of that 20-year milestone, both a commemoration of the brand's legacy and a signal of new market opportunity for the Company.

Availability and Pricing

The Solstice Collection launches in July 2026 exclusively at BrilliantEarth.com and in select Brilliant Earth showrooms. With only 100 pieces available globally, the Solstice Collection is positioned as a serious collector’s acquisition. The Summer Solstice retails for $3,995 and the Winter Solstice retails for $4,995. All 100 pieces are numbered and include a certificate of authenticity.

About Brilliant Earth

Founded in 2005, Brilliant Earth is a leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, offering engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry crafted with responsibly sourced materials. In 2025, the Company reported full-year net sales of $437 million. Headquartered in San Francisco, the Company operates 43 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit BrilliantEarth.com.

Media Contact

Colleen Clarke

colleen.clarke@brilliantearth.com

Investor Relations

investorrelations@brilliantearth.com

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