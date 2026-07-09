Victor Ciardelli Launches Rate Outdoors, a New Wellness-Driven Brand Featuring Saunas, Cold Plunges and More

CHICAGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, one of the nation’s largest mortgage and financial services companies, today announced the launch of Rate Outdoors, a new direct-to-consumer brand offering premium home saunas, cold plunges, outdoor showers and outdoor furnishings.

The new venture reflects Rate’s long-term vision of expanding beyond financial services to create products and experiences that help people live healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives. At the center of that vision is the belief that the home should be the foundation for lifelong wellness. More than simply creating an enjoyable daily ritual, growing research has linked regular sauna use to a wide range of physical and mental health benefits.

"As one of the largest mortgage lenders in the United States, we believe this is a great opportunity to add value to our customers' homes through installing an indoor or outdoor sauna, and more importantly improving their overall health and wellness," said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate Companies. “Your health is your wealth. I personally believe every homeowner should have a sauna because the research supporting the health benefits of regular sauna use is undeniable. I also believe that within the next five years, saunas will become a standard feature in many new homes as builders respond to growing consumer demand for home wellness and the appeal of having a sauna experience at home.”

Wellness begins at home

Built around the belief that the home is the most important wellness environment people will ever own, Rate Outdoors responds to a growing shift in how people think about their surroundings. As more consumers embrace recovery, mindfulness and healthy daily rituals, they’re investing in spaces and experiences that support physical and mental well-being.

“Rate has spent 26 years building trust getting people into their homes,” said Stefanie Lucas, President of Rate Outdoors. “Here, the focus is on what happens once you’re there, giving people the products to build a daily wellness routine at home, without a gym membership or a commute.”

A curated collection

The materials speak for themselves. All products have been carefully evaluated and selected based on thoughtful design, exceptional craftsmanship and uncompromising quality.

Offerings include:

Saunas – Indoor and outdoor models with customizable options for size, materials and heating type.

Cold Plunges – Immersion tubs crafted from Eastern white cedar, designed to complement sauna experiences.

Outdoor Showers – Available in a variety of sizes to suit any outdoor space.

Outdoor Furniture – Curated seating and dining collections designed for year-round comfort.

Concierge support

With each order, customers can schedule a one-on-one consultation with a dedicated sauna concierge for guidance on preparing their space, selecting the right equipment and creating a personal wellness sanctuary tailored to their lifestyle, goals and budget.

Expanding the Rate wellness ecosystem

Rate Outdoors joins the popular Rate App and the new RateFit performance apparel line as the latest addition to Rate’s expanding wellness ecosystem, extending the company’s mission beyond financial health into everyday well-being.

“We’ve always been about helping people achieve homeownership,” said Ciardelli. “Rate Outdoors is about helping people improve their quality of life. Your home can be the place for you to recharge and create the life you love. Our vision is to become one of the country’s most trusted destinations for premium home wellness.”

The benefits of sauna

A sauna is more than a place to unwind. Rooted in centuries of wellness tradition and backed by a growing body of research from institutions such as Harvard Health and the Cleveland Clinic, regular sauna use has been associated with benefits including improved cardiovascular health, reduced stress, better sleep, enhanced immune function and post-workout recovery. Research also suggests it may even contribute to greater longevity.

Statistics of regular sauna use:

83% improved sleep – Forbes

67% reduced risk of stroke – Mayo Clinic

65% reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s – Mayo Clinic

47% reduced risk of heart disease – Harvard University Medical

47% reduced risk of hypertension – Cleveland Clinic

40-60% decrease in pain and stiffness – Cleveland Clinic

40% lower mortality rate – Harvard University Medical



Regular heat exposure may also:

Improve circulation and healthy blood vessel function – Stanford University Lifestyle Medicine

Lower blood pressure and cholesterol – Stanford University Lifestyle Medicine

Reduce the risk of heart attack – Stanford University Lifestyle Medicine

Reduce stress and improve sleep – Cleveland Clinic

Activate heat shock proteins that help protect and repair cells – Independent Research

Support exercise recovery through increased blood flow – Independent Research

Promote relaxation and improve mood through endorphin release – Independent Research

Create time to disconnect, recharge and establish restorative daily wellness rituals – Independent Research

“Wellness is no longer just about fitness,” Ciardelli said. “It’s about integrating healthy financial, physical and mental wellness habits into everyday life with the goal of living healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives. Those wellness habits start at home and Rate Outdoors can help make that happen.”

Availability

All products are now available at rateoutdoors.com .

About Rate Outdoors

Rate Outdoors is a wellness-driven outdoor living brand built for the space between effort and ease — where recovery happens, evenings slow down and home becomes something worth being in. From premium saunas and cold plunges to outdoor showers and furniture, Rate Outdoors makes it easy to build an outdoor setup that reflects how you actually want to live. Backed by Rate, Rate Outdoors is part of a broader wellness ecosystem designed around movement, recovery, connection and everyday life. Shop the full collection at rateoutdoors.com .

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years); NerdWallet’s Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers (2025) and multiple Best Mortgage Lender recognitions; Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Forbes’ Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Motley Fool’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); and Motley Fool / MarketWatch’s Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America (2024).