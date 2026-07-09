Excellence Canada Names Carahsoft as a Recipient of the 2026 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Canada Inc., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider, today announced that it has been named a recipient of the 2026 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses by Excellence Canada, the standard-bearer for Canadian excellence for over 40 years. The award was announced in June and recognizes Carahsoft’s commitment to driving collaboration, engagement and customer service excellence across the Canadian Public Sector.

“We are pleased to recognize Carahsoft with the 2026 Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Businesses,” said Sean Slater, President & CEO at Excellence Canada. “This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Canadian Business Excellence Awards, highlighting a decade of celebrating organizations across Canada that continue to set the standard for performance, resilience and transformative leadership. Carahsoft’s focus on partner collaboration, employee engagement and customer success has helped position them as a trusted leader in Canada’s evolving technology landscape.”

The Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, presented annually by Excellence Canada, recognize organizations across Canada for driving customer satisfaction, engaging employees and cultivating a culture of innovation.

Since 2023, Carahsoft Canada has advanced customer service excellence, modernization and employee engagement. The company supports provincial, municipal, crown corporations, non-Government customers and Federal Government organizations in transforming applications and automating back-end processes by providing tailored, innovative solutions for the Canadian Public Sector. Through its collaborative partner ecosystem, Carahsoft continues to deliver measurable outcomes for customers, while fostering a community focused on growth, performance and long-term success.

“Carahsoft is incredibly honored to be named a recipient of the 2026 Canadian Business Excellence Awards,” said Karen Hanscom, Program Executive supporting the Canadian Market at Carahsoft. “This award reflects Carahsoft’s vendor and reseller partners ongoing commitment to delivering modern solutions for agencies while fostering a culture of collaboration, engagement and innovation. We remain dedicated to helping Canadian Government organizations address evolving technology needs while empowering our employees, partners and customers to succeed.”

For more information about Carahsoft Canada, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or Canada@carahsoft.com. Explore Carahsoft’s solutions for the Canadian market here.

About Carahsoft Canada Inc.

Carahsoft Canada Inc. is The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Canadian Government ministries and departments as well as Healthcare, Education and Commercial organizations. As a leading IT distributor for Canada, Carahsoft holds several procurement vehicles including various SLSAs, GC Cloud SaaS Method of Supply Arrangements, CSPV, Ontario VORs, Alberta SAs and has partnered with more than 200+ reseller partners to meet the technology needs of Federal, Provincial, Municipal, Crown Corporations and non-Government customers across Canada. Visit us at https://www.carahsoft.ca.

Contact

Mary Lange

Toll # (888)-662-2724

PR@carahsoft.com