Epiq Acquires Tenor Legal, Expanding Flexible Legal Talent Solutions

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq today announced the acquisition of Tenor Legal, a legal services firm offering legal talent to Fortune 500 legal departments on a flexible basis. Tenor Legal joins Epiq Counsel, the company’s existing flexible legal talent business. Epiq Counsel enables corporate legal departments to address challenges related to workload volatility, hiring constraints, and increased pressure to deliver cost-effective, business-aligned legal support.

The transaction brings together complementary businesses with a shared commitment to outstanding client service and a unified vision for the industry’s direction. With a combined roster of over 1000 legal professionals and a multidisciplinary business management team with extensive legal industry experience, Epiq Counsel delivers an elevated secondment experience to clients and talent.

“Corporate legal departments need flexible talent who can integrate with the business and contribute from day one,” said Rebekah Stafford, Vice President of Epiq Counsel. “By combining Tenor with Epiq Counsel capabilities, clients gain a more scalable solution that preserves the human-centric approach and personalized attention that make each engagement successful.”

Epiq welcomes the Tenor team, including co-founders Rufus Caine and Din Duggan, who have joined as Managing Directors. Caine and Duggan bring significant experience partnering with in-house counsel to strategically and cost-effectively address the evolving needs of corporate legal departments.

Tenor Legal brings a curated bench of legal talent, accepting fewer than 5% of applicants, with 90% of its professionals bringing prior in-house experience supporting corporate legal departments. Most of Tenor’s legal professionals are new to the flexible engagement model, reflecting Tenor’s unique ability to source talent. With Epiq Counsel, clients can tap into the best flexible legal talent, irrespective of whether they previously served as secondees.

“Tenor Legal was built on the belief that clients and legal professionals are best served through a personal and relationship-driven model,” said Caine. “Partnering with Epiq Counsel allows us to expand that value proposition through more resources, broader capabilities, and a global reach. Together, we help clients respond with agility to today’s dynamic market, where uncertainty and rapid industry transformation demand flexible legal talent solutions.”

“We’re excited to join Epiq Counsel and build on a shared vision for high-touch legal talent solutions,” said Duggan. “With Epiq, we also expand opportunities for our clients and secondees to access a broader suite of solutions in addition to traditional secondments.”

Legal departments partner with Epiq Counsel to increase their scalability and flexibility to better serve the business. Epiq Counsel professionals support clients across the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Epiq

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com