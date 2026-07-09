More Than 99% of GlobeNewswire Press Releases Are Cited by ChatGPT or Claude, New Study Finds

Key Facts:

Industry-First Research: A Notified study published in June 2026 analyzed AI citations across 8,000 GlobeNewswire-distributed press releases, with 99.3% cited by ChatGPT or Claude.



A Notified study published in June 2026 analyzed AI citations across 8,000 GlobeNewswire-distributed press releases, with 99.3% cited by ChatGPT or Claude. Speed to Citation: Press releases in the dataset achieved an average time to citation of just eight hours, demonstrating how quickly AI systems discover and reference newswire content.



Press releases in the dataset achieved an average time to citation of just eight hours, demonstrating how quickly AI systems discover and reference newswire content. Optimization Impact: Companies using Notified’s AI Press Release Optimizer generated 15% more citations on average than companies that did not.



Companies using Notified’s AI Press Release Optimizer generated 15% more citations on average than companies that did not. Actionable Insights: The research highlights how public relations and investor relations teams can improve brand visibility through newswire distribution and well-structured content.





NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press releases distributed via GlobeNewswire are cited by ChatGPT or Claude at a rate of 99.3%, according to new, industry-first research from Notified.



The study, published in June 2026, analyzed more than 8,000 wire-distributed releases to understand how corporate news is being cited by AI platforms.

“We recognized early on that allowing AI crawlers to index GlobeNewswire content would be crucial for the new era of brand visibility,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “It’s great to see other providers starting to catch up – because if crawlers can't reach your content, you're invisible to a rapidly growing category of how people get information."

What Drives AI Citations of Corporate News Content

The findings point to a new set of rules governing how company announcements earn a place in AI-generated answers — and what PR and IR teams can do to improve their odds.



Key insights include:

Press Releases as Core AI Source Assets: Releases distributed via GlobeNewswire are consistently used as source material in AI-generated answers, with 99.3% of releases analyzed cited by ChatGPT or Claude.



Releases distributed via GlobeNewswire are consistently used as source material in AI-generated answers, with 99.3% of releases analyzed cited by ChatGPT or Claude. Structure Drives AI Visibility: Well-structured release content was the strongest predictor of AI visibility, generating 2.6 times more citations on average.





Well-structured release content was the strongest predictor of AI visibility, generating 2.6 times more citations on average. Press Releases Boost Owned Content: Owned content such as a blog or campaign page was twice as likely to be cited within the first 30 days when supported by a press release.



Owned content such as a blog or campaign page was twice as likely to be cited within the first 30 days when supported by a press release. Speed to Citation: Press releases achieved an average time to citation of just eight hours, demonstrating how quickly AI systems discover and reference news content.





Press releases achieved an average time to citation of just eight hours, demonstrating how quickly AI systems discover and reference news content. The Impact of Optimization: Companies using Notified’s AI Press Release Optimizer generated 15% more citations on average than companies that did not.





Download the full report to explore all the findings.



Methodology: GlobeNewswire releases distributed during a one-week period in May 2026, across local, national and global circuits encompassing product, earnings and non-earnings announcements. The citation data is from Notified’s partner Profound, the GenAI marketing intelligence platform.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.



Media Contact

press@notified.com

Press Releases and AI Visibility: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)



Do AI Models Use Press Releases as Source Material for Answers?

Yes. Notified’s study published in June 2026 found that 99.3% of press releases distributed via GlobeNewswire were cited by ChatGPT or Claude, indicating how corporate news distributed through a wire service is used as source material for AI-generated answers.

How Long Does It Take for a Press Release to Be Cited By AI?

AI models begin citing newswire-distributed press releases within hours of publication. Notified’s analysis of 8,000 GlobeNewswire releases published in June 2026 found an average time to first AI citation of just eight hours, with most citations occurring within the first 24 hours.

What Type of Content Do AI Models Prioritize?

AI models prioritize content that is well-structured, original, authoritative and recent. Sources that clearly present key facts, named entities and verified information are more likely to be selected and cited.

How Can Brands Improve AI Visibility?

Brands can improve AI visibility by applying the principles of the SOAR Content Framework™ - structure, originality, authority and recency - which influence how AI systems discover and cite content. In June 2026, Notified’s analysis of 8,000 GlobeNewswire press releases found that well-structured content generated 2.6 times more citations on average.

What Is the Notified AI Press Release Optimizer?

The AI Press Release Optimizer is a tool in Notified’s Content OS™ that strengthens the likelihood of a release being accurately understood, cited and referenced by AI systems. It provides guided, explainable recommendations within the press release distribution workflow that users can accept, edit or ignore, improving structure and authority while preserving the author’s voice.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.