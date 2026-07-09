Suominen Corporation: Notification of change in holdings according to chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on July 9, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation has received a notification on July 9, 2026, referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd., controlled by Mandatum Plc., in Suominen Corporation has crossed the 5% flagging threshold.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% 5.01% 135,380,491 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010862 6,784,515 5.01% TOTAL 6,784,515 5.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Mandatum Plc. Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd. 5.01% 5.01%

Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a company controlled by Mandatum Plc. through direct ownership.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:

Kimmo Raunio, CFO, Suominen Corporation, tel +358 (0)40 593 6854

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi

About Suominen Corporation

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.