Core Products International Expands Ergonomic Neck Support and Cervical Sleep Solutions to Target.com

OSCEOLA, Wis., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Products International, a leading manufacturer of ergonomic neck support pillows, cervical support products, and wellness solutions, announced the nationwide availability of its ergonomic sleep collection on Target.com. The expansion gives consumers across the United States convenient access to products designed to improve sleep quality, support posture health, and help address the growing effects of "tech neck."

The Core Products ergonomic sleep collection features cervical pillows, neck support pillows, and sleep support products purposefully engineered to help maintain the natural curve of the neck during sleep. By supporting proper spinal alignment and cervical support, the products help reduce strain on the neck and shoulders, improve sleep quality, and support overnight recovery and wellness.





As smartphone use, remote work, and prolonged screen time continue to rise, more consumers are experiencing symptoms associated with poor posture and forward head positioning, commonly known as tech neck. These lifestyle habits can contribute to neck tension, headaches, shoulder discomfort, disrupted sleep, and reduced overall comfort. Core Products ergonomic sleep solutions are designed to help support posture health and provide targeted cervical support while users rest and recover.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Target to extend access to our ergonomic sleep and cervical support solutions nationwide," said Robert Cooper, President of Core Products International. "Quality sleep, proper posture, and cervical support health play an important role in overall wellness. As more people experience the effects of tech neck and poor posture from daily device use, our products provide supportive solutions designed to improve sleep quality, promote recovery and wellness, and help consumers wake feeling refreshed and comfortable."

The launch reflects growing consumer demand for wellness-focused home products, including ergonomic pillows, cervical support solutions, and sleep products that address the challenges of modern lifestyles. The collection brings together premium materials, ergonomic design principles, and skilled craftsmanship to provide enduring comfort and support. Many products are proudly made or assembled in the United States.

For more than 35 years, Core Products International has developed innovative comfort, support, and wellness products trusted by healthcare professionals, retailers, and consumers. The company's expanding portfolio includes ergonomic pillows, cervical support products, posture health solutions, and wellness products designed to improve sleep quality, encourage healthy alignment, and support everyday recovery and wellness.

The Core Products ergonomic sleep collection is now available for purchase at Target.com.

About Core Products International

Core Products International is a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of ergonomic comfort, cervical support, wellness, and therapeutic products designed to improve daily living. For more than three decades, the company has developed innovative solutions focused on sleep quality, posture health, neck support, recovery and wellness, and overall comfort. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers alike, Core Products remains committed to its mission of "Making YOUR Life More Comfortable."

For additional information contact:

Core Products International, Inc.

Lisa Williams – Creative Manager

800-365-3047

lwilliams@coreproducts.com

https://www.coreproducts.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68e7f655-60eb-4432-b3b1-5eadba5f8b14