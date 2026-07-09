Future Caribbean's Global AI Movement Accelerates with Inaugural Agentic AI Assembly, Recruitment Continues Worldwide

Bridgetown, Barbados, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Caribbean will host its inaugural Agentic AI Assembly from July 10–12 in Barbados, bringing together leading Agentic AI builders, founders, investors and researchers for three days of hands-on collaboration focused on the future of open-source Agentic AI. The event will also be live streamed, allowing a global audience to participate virtually with Satellites being held throughout the region.

The Assembly marks the next milestone for Future Caribbean, which has rapidly grown into a global AI initiative in just six weeks. Since launching its Global Open-Source Agentic AI Buildathon, the initiative has attracted nearly 700 builders, founders, investors, advisors, judges and ecosystem partners from around the world, with applications and participant recruitment continuing as judging takes place on a rolling basis.

Future Caribbean is continuing to welcome founders, developers, engineers, advisors, judges and partners from around the world to join the initiative, collaborate with the growing global community and apply to build the next generation of open-source Agentic AI companies with real world impact.

Hosted at the Inter-American Development Bank Barbados Country Office, the Assembly will feature technical workshops, live demonstrations, collaborative build sessions and discussions focused on deploying AI agents to solve real-world challenges across industries including finance, energy, healthcare, tourism and climate resilience.

The event will be led by Lily Dash, Founder of Future Caribbean and Co-Founder of ACTAI Advisors, alongside Steven Echtman, Founder of ClawCamp, with special guest Ajay Yadav, The Vibe Founder on Instagram

"In just a matter of weeks, we've seen incredible momentum from builders and partners who share the vision of creating the next generation of AI-native companies for and from distributed markets," said Lily Dash. "The Assembly is about turning that momentum into collaboration while continuing to grow a global community of builders. We're still actively recruiting participants from around the world, and by live streaming the Assembly and hosting satellite location around the region, its easier than ever for innovators everywhere to get involved."

This technology was made for distributed markers, the Caribbean is a stark example of a distributed market, multiple currencies, legal systems, languages, regulations, this is about coordinating technologies around that distribution. If it works in the Caribbean, a complex distributed market and also one the best deployment environments for companies, it can scale globally in other distributed environments. The Caribbean is not unique In its distributed nature, much of the world is a distributed market.

Future Caribbean has brought together an international network of partners including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), IDB Invest, ACTAI Global, ACTAI Advisors, Cayman Enterprise City, Export Barbados, ClawCamp, Highrise AI, MiniMax, OWC, The OECS, DMZ and numerous global private sector and regional technology and government organisations.

The Assembly builds on the ongoing Global Open-Source Agentic AI Buildathon, where applications from around the world continue to be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis ahead of the finals at the New York Stock Exchange later this year.

By connecting world-class builders, investors and institutions, both in person and online, Future Caribbean aims to establish the Caribbean as a launchpad for the next generation of open-source Agentic AI companies with global impact.

About Future Caribbean

Future Caribbean is a global initiative leveraging open-source Agentic AI, entrepreneurship and strategic partnerships to accelerate economic development, strengthen regional collaboration and create category-defining companies for the Caribbean and other distributed markets worldwide. The initiative brings together builders, investors, governments, corporations, universities and multilateral institutions to deploy Agentic AI against real-world challenges while positioning the Caribbean as a global innovation ecosystem.