Paddock Chevrolet Announces Partnership with Hudl to Expand Access to Local High School Sports

Buffalo, New York, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paddock Chevrolet today announced a new partnership with Hudl and Lee Enterprises’ Buffalo News to expand access to sports throughout Western New York, connecting athletes, families and communities through enhanced sports video, highlights, livestreams and local storytelling.

The content provided by Hudl, free and accessible to all, will reach local sports fans, families, coaches and student-athletes across Lee Enterprises’ trusted local news platforms, including The Buffalo News.

The partnership combines Hudl’s deep integration with schools and athletic programs with Lee’s powerful local media network to deliver meaningful, community-driven coverage at scale. Whether it’s scores, schedules, highlights or livestreams, Hudl’s video, technology, AI-powered insights and analytics will provide athletes, coaches and fans with great access to the moments that matter most.

"At Paddock Chevrolet, we've always believed that supporting our community means investing in the people and experiences that bring us together," said Duane R. Paddock, President and CEO of Paddock Chevrolet and Board Director for the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. "High school sports create lifelong memories for athletes, families and fans, but not everyone can be in the stands for every game. Through this partnership, we're helping ensure those moments can be shared, celebrated and remembered by the entire community. We're proud to support a platform that shines a spotlight on local student-athletes and makes hometown sports more accessible than ever before."

Family-owned Paddock Chevrolet, which has operated out of Kenmore since 1935, has served as an investment anchor in the Western New York community for more than nine decades. Their investments include the massive public park development at Paddock Park, which just celebrated its one-year anniversary; the Paddock Vocational Training Center, which provides services that support developmentally disabled students with life skills and training to help them transition from the classroom to the workplace; and Legacy 514, which is an organization that was established in the aftermath of the May 14, 2022 Tops Market shooting in East Buffalo. The on-going mission of the organization is to improve the lives of the underserved, providing access to education and equality-based health care.

“By providing free access to local sports content to our area residents, we are creating a more inclusive digital cheering section made up of the entire community,” said Lauren Paddock, Partner and Vice President of Paddock Chevrolet. “The livestream archives will also preserve our local Buffalo sports history, championship games and community milestones.”

Sean Jacobsen, President and Publisher of The Buffalo News, said, "We believe local journalism extends beyond news. It means celebrating the people, teams and moments that bring our communities together. By partnering with Paddock Chevrolet and Hudl, we're expanding access to local high school sports through trusted storytelling and innovative technology, ensuring families, fans and communities can stay connected to the games and athletes they care about most."

About Paddock Chevrolet

A mainstay of the Kenmore, New York, community for over 90 years, Paddock Chevrolet is the recipient of General Motor’s most prestigious award, Dealer of the Year, a staggering 20 times. This three-generation family-owned business has consistently earned this elite status over the past 30 years. Learn more at paddockchevrolet.com.

About Hudl

Hudl empowers hundreds of thousands of teams globally to reach their potential, working with coaches, athletes and administrators at every level of sport. We equip teams with tools and insights to elevate performance, streamline operations, drive recruitment and deepen fan engagement. Our smart cameras capture every second of practices and games, powering the industry's ecosystem of film review, recruiting, scouting and more. Our trusted software layers data and analytics onto video to help athletes and teams reach their potential. And our platform helps every team create a stronger connection to their fans through livestreaming, athlete highlights, tickets and updates on all the information fans care about. Learn more at Hudl.com.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information and a major subscription and advertising platform, with daily and weekly newspapers and rapidly expanding digital products serving 114 markets across 25 states. Lee's markets include St. Louis; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona. Lee common stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee Enterprises, please visit lee.net.