Carson Group Welcomes Pinnacle Wealth Management Team to the Carson Wealth Office in Roseville, California

Omaha, Neb, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $60 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of Pinnacle Wealth Management, a California-based advisory firm led by Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors Jack Zboralske, AIF®, and Kenyon Lederer, CFP®, ChFC, CFS. The team will operate under the Carson Wealth brand and join the firm's office in Roseville, Calif., bringing approximately $236 million in advisory and brokerage assets.

The acquisition expands Carson Wealth's presence in Northern California and reflects Carson's continued investment in growth through both advisor recruitment and strategic acquisitions. The team will continue serving clients across the financial spectrum, with a strong niche in retirement, telecoms and healthcare, and they will gain access to Carson's broader capabilities to support continued growth and enhance their client experience. Zboralske and Lederer are joined by Wealth Advisor Chase Lederer and two support staff members.

“Jack and Kenyon have built a strong business by putting clients first and delivering thoughtful financial guidance. By bringing their team into Carson Wealth, we're combining the strengths of their practice with the scale, resources and planning capabilities of our platform, creating even more opportunities for clients and future growth,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “There are many reasons firms choose to join Carson Group or a Carson Wealth location. We've intentionally built a flexible model that gives advisors choice, with pathways designed to support firms at every stage of their evolution. Whether the goal is growth, continuity or succession, we have a model that can help advisors achieve what's next.”

In their search for a new partner, the Pinnacle team was drawn to Carson’s investments in technology, collaborative culture and proven track record for helping advisors build and scale their businesses. Their planning-led approach has helped them build a strong reputation in the market and a loyal client base over time.

“As we looked at the next phase of growth for our business, Carson stood out for the quality of its people, its culture and its commitment to helping advisors build enduring businesses,” said Zboralske. “Just as important, we found a team that shares our values and our vision for the future—and is genuinely enjoyable to work with. Joining Carson Wealth allows us to continue serving clients the way we always have while creating new opportunities for our team and the next generation of advisors.”

“Our mission has always been to help clients grow and protect their wealth through thoughtful planning and proactive guidance,” said Lederer. “As client needs become more complex and markets continue to evolve, we wanted a partner that would strengthen our ability to deliver that experience. Carson's planning resources, technology and specialized expertise will help us provide even greater value to clients while maintaining the personalized relationships that have been the foundation of our firm.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $60 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/work-with-us/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.