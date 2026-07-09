EFESO Taps Kerry Rosenhagen to Lead Global Supply Chain Design Practice

HOUSTON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFESO Management Consultants, the leading global pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement, today announced the appointment of Kerry Rosenhagen as Expert Director and Supply Chain Design Practice Lead. In this role, Rosenhagen will oversee the development of agile, resilient, and cost-effective supply chains for EFESO clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kerry to EFESO and have him lead our Supply Chain Design practice," said Andreas Doerken, CEO, EFESO Americas. "Kerry's combination of technical expertise, comprehensive industry understanding, and innovative thinking strengthens our ability to help clients implement decision-making frameworks that optimize production economics, manufacturing footprints, and distribution networks. I am excited to work with Kerry as we enhance our ability to deliver measurable value to our clients navigating complex global supply chains."

With more than 25 years of experience leading supply chain network design and optimization, Rosenhagen brings a proven track record of improving efficiency, reducing costs and strengthening supply chain resilience at Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, Rosenhagen served as a Principal Strategist at Cobalt Advisors, where he developed innovative optimization strategies that enabled senior leadership teams to apply advanced analytics to modern supply chain challenges in support of rapid growth. Prior to his time at Cobalt Advisors, Rosenhagen was Managing Director at Chainalytics, a supply chain consulting, analytics, and market intelligence firm that was acquired by NTT Data in 2021. During his 20-year tenure, Rosenhagen established the firm as a leader in network optimization consulting by applying advanced decision science methodologies across client supply chains and corporate strategy to ensure alignment and capture maximum business value.

"The work EFESO has done with industry leaders across the world made this an incredibly compelling opportunity," said Rosenhagen. "I was drawn to the company by the depth of the team’s experience, its rich history of innovation and the exceptional relationships EFESO has forged with its customers and partners. I look forward to working with Andreas and the rest of the EFESO team to build a supply chain design capability that pairs deep production operations expertise with world-class network modeling, enhanced by modern, AI-augmented technology."

Supply chains continue to evolve amid geopolitical uncertainty, shifting trade policies and rapid advancements in AI and other forms of digital technology. The EFESO Supply Chain Design practice enables organizations to strategically evaluate, redesign, and optimize their end-to-end supply chain networks. EFESO establishes unified decision frameworks that incorporate manufacturing footprint planning, sourcing and supply decisions, distribution network optimization, inventory strategy and cost-to-serve into a single model. This approach allows clients to make informed decisions by evaluating cost, service, resilience and complexity, with a clear roadmap for implementing supply chain improvements.

For more information, visit: https://www.efeso.com/en-americas/

About EFESO Management Consultants

EFESO Management Consultants is the leading global pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement. We are committed to delivering real results, across industries. Working in tandem with global brands, mid-sized companies, and Private Equity, we drive success through 1,500+ projects annually in over 75 countries.

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