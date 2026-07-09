Big Sky Medical Accelerates Investment Activity in Big Sky Fund III with the Acquisition of RidgeWood Medical Center I & II

SAN ANTONIO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical is pleased to announce the acquisition of RidgeWood Medical Center I & II, a premier two-building medical outpatient campus located in San Antonio, Texas. The acquisition adds buildings three and four to Big Sky Fund III, the firm's open-ended evergreen fund launched in December 2025. This transaction further expands Big Sky's nationwide healthcare real estate portfolio while advancing the Fund's strategy of delivering both stable income and long-term growth opportunities for investors.

Located less than 1.5 miles from Methodist Hospital – Stone Oak, RidgeWood Medical Center totals 29,022 square feet and is 92% leased with a 7.7-year weighted average lease term. The property is anchored by WellMed, a wholly owned subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, which occupies approximately 62% of the campus under a long-term lease. Combined with Family Care Center, the asset provides durable in-place cash flow backed by high-quality healthcare providers while offering a remaining leasing opportunity within one of San Antonio's premier medical corridors.

Big Sky Fund III was designed around a dual income and growth strategy, providing investors with access to institutional-quality healthcare real estate while offering flexible investment structures tailored to a variety of investor needs. Among those structures is the ability to invest through 1031 exchange proceeds, creating a differentiated and tax-efficient solution for real estate investors seeking long-term exposure to the healthcare sector.

The RidgeWood campus is positioned within the rapidly growing Stone Oak healthcare corridor, directly adjacent to Methodist Hospital – Stone Oak, a 242-bed acute care hospital that has demonstrated consistent operating and revenue growth over the past five years. The hospital's continued expansion and the area's strong demographic trends create an attractive long-term environment for outpatient healthcare providers and medical office investment.

"RidgeWood Medical Center is exactly the type of asset we look to acquire for Big Sky Fund III. The combination of institutional-quality tenancy, long-term cash flow, and an exceptional location adjacent to one of San Antonio's premier hospitals made this a compelling investment opportunity. We are excited to continue deploying capital into high-quality healthcare real estate while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors," said Chris Morgan, Director of Acquisitions at Big Sky Medical.

"Fund III was created to provide investors with a differentiated healthcare real estate platform that combines stable income, long-term appreciation, and flexible investment structures. The addition of RidgeWood Medical Center as buildings three and four in the Fund represents another important milestone as we continue to expand the portfolio with institutional-quality medical assets across high-growth markets," said Michael Link, Managing Director of Investor Relations at Big Sky Medical.

Looking ahead, Big Sky Medical's in-house leasing platform, led by Nabil Arabi and Harrison Horowitz, will focus on leasing the remaining available space, further enhancing the property's performance while strengthening the campus's medical tenant mix.

This acquisition reflects Big Sky Medical's disciplined investment approach and continued confidence in the healthcare real estate sector. Through Big Sky Fund III, the firm remains focused on acquiring institutional-quality medical assets that generate durable income today while creating long-term value for investors.

About Big Sky Medical

Big Sky Medical specializes in strategic healthcare real estate acquisitions, leasing, and property management. The firm's disciplined investment approach focuses on institutional-quality healthcare assets and long-term value creation through deep industry expertise and established relationships. With more than 3.6 million square feet of healthcare real estate under management, the portfolio includes medical outpatient buildings, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialized healthcare facilities across key markets nationwide.

For more information, please contact:

Nabil Arabi

Associate

Big Sky Medical

nabil@bigskymed.com

469-949-8294

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90f42b9a-91e9-4ec7-ba8f-780f622feced