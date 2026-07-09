Applied Biologics Introduces ECM Preservation Technology™ as the Proprietary Manufacturing Platform Behind XWRAP®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent publication of translational research demonstrating that tissue processing methodologies can influence biologic outcomes, Applied Biologics today formally introduced ECM Preservation Technology™ (EPT™) as the proprietary manufacturing platform used in the production of XWRAP®, the Company’s placental-derived wound cover for chronic wounds and tissue-plane barrier for surgical procedures.

The Company’s recently published translational research demonstrated that XWRAP exhibited more favorable biologic characteristics than a conventionally processed placental tissue comparator in a preclinical wound model, supporting the conclusion that tissue processing methodologies can influence biologic performance. Building on those findings, Applied Biologics is now publicly identifying the proprietary manufacturing technology that has served as the foundation of the XWRAP product family.

ECM Preservation Technology™ (EPT™) is Applied Biologics’ proprietary tissue preservation methodology designed to preserve extracellular matrix architecture and support controlled biodegradation kinetics. The technology is intended to produce consistent material characteristics so XWRAP maintains its intended physical function as a wound cover for chronic wounds and tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures before gradually resorbing.

“The publication of our translational research reinforced an important scientific principle—how tissue is processed matters,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “Today, we’re formally introducing the name of the proprietary manufacturing platform behind XWRAP. ECM Preservation Technology™ represents years of research, development, and manufacturing innovation focused on preserving extracellular matrix architecture and producing consistent material characteristics.”

A temporary wound cover or tissue-plane barrier is intended to remain structurally intact long enough to perform its intended physical function before gradually resorbing. Applied Biologics believes that preserving extracellular matrix architecture throughout manufacturing is an important material characteristic because it supports the tissue’s intended physical covering and barrier functions while the body undergoes its normal physiologic repair and recovery processes.

“Not all tissue processing methodologies are the same,” said Joydeep Basu, Ph.D., Director of Research and Development at Applied Biologics. “ECM Preservation Technology™ reflects our scientific approach to tissue preservation and provides a common platform for communicating the manufacturing philosophy underlying XWRAP.”

Applied Biologics believes ECM Preservation Technology™ will serve as a foundational manufacturing platform supporting the continued advancement of the Company’s placental tissue technologies through translational research, clinical investigation, and manufacturing innovation.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound cover intended for the management of chronic wounds and a tissue-plane barrier intended for use during surgical procedures. XWRAP is manufactured using Applied Biologics’ proprietary ECM Preservation Technology™, designed to preserve extracellular matrix architecture and support controlled biodegradation kinetics while maintaining the tissue’s intended physical covering and barrier functions.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.