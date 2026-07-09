StatSocial Launches AI Focus Groups Built on Real Audiences, Not Invented Personas

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StatSocial today extended Digital Twins into in-depth qualitative research with the launch of Focus Groups, putting real, weighted audiences in a moderated room in hours. Focus Groups runs on the same PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph, a patented identity graph of roughly 150 million U.S. adults enriched with hundreds of observed behavioral signals.

Qualitative research has always demanded a choice: spend weeks recruiting a handful of people whose representativeness cannot be verified or get instant results from synthetic personas that were never real to begin with. Focus Groups eliminates that problem by grounding every respondent in real buyer behavior, not a character spun from a prompt, and weighting each voice to show exactly how many buyers it speaks for within the panel.

Digital Twins already returns the reasoning behind every answer; Focus Groups makes it conversational so that teams can probe the why in real time. For brand and insights teams, the language, tension, and reasoning come from the same engine as their quantitative reads, so the numbers and the why live in one study, not two.

"Brands have always deserved a qualitative read grounded in real behavior and weighted so you know whether a voice speaks for hundreds of your buyers or just one. That has never been easy to get," said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial. "Focus Groups changes that. When every respondent traces to real people, and every quote carries a weight, teams stop defending the methodology and start acting on the insight."

Each study cohort is screened from StatSocial’s PeopleGraph, calibrated against Census and Pew benchmarks before any responses are generated, and then grouped into personas that reflect the full range of buyer behavior within the panel. There is no recruiting, no scheduling, and no minimum audience size: if the behavioral signal exists in PeopleGraph, the room can be fielded.

With Focus Groups, brand and insights teams can:

Ask the room: pose a question to all multiple cohorts simultaneously and get weighted responses in seconds

pose a question to all multiple cohorts simultaneously and get weighted responses in seconds Talk one-on-one : pull any respondent aside for a deeper conversational interview

: pull any respondent aside for a deeper conversational interview See the data : click any quote to view the cohort, distribution, and rationale behind it, with traceability that synthetic persona tools cannot offer

: click any quote to view the cohort, distribution, and rationale behind it, with traceability that synthetic persona tools cannot offer Download outputs: export a full findings report in PDF or a banner crosstab with raw answers in Excel

StatSocial's PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph are built on large-scale deterministic data and continuously validated against real-world benchmarks. Across more than 40 benchmark studies, Digital Twins has averaged 3.3 points MAE against real-world survey results, compared to 5 to 6 points MAE for typical opt-in online panels.

To request access or learn more, visit https://www.statsocial.com/solutions/focus-groups/

About StatSocial

StatSocial is the only platform that builds audiences from cross-platform public social signals at scale, powered by its patented PeopleGraph and KnowledgeGraph. By connecting social data with household and offline data, StatSocial gives marketers deeper audience intelligence, smarter influencer decisions, and more effective paid media programs.