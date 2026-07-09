Texas Outpacing National Manufacturing Growth in 2026, Driven by Certified Demand, According to Xometry Data

Data from Xometry's platform shows job growth among its Texas supplier partners tracking at nearly 2x the growth rate seen across Xometry's national partner network in 2026, with certified manufacturers on the platform pulling far ahead of their non-certified peers

The earnings gap is widening: certified jobs on Xometry's platform generated approximately 3.4x the annual job value of non-certified jobs in 2025

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Xometry, Inc . (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, shows that Texas-based manufacturers are setting the pace for U.S. manufacturing job growth in 2026, tracking at nearly 2x the growth rate seen across Xometry's national partner network. Buyers across aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial sectors increasingly turn to Texas’s deep manufacturing base to meet domestic sourcing demand.

According to the Texas Defense Aerospace Manufacturing Community, Texas is home to more than 25,000 manufacturing firms and is the nation's second-largest manufacturing economy—a foundation built on precision machining, CNC, sheet metal, and injection molding capacity that serves some of the country's most demanding industrial customers. As U.S. buyers accelerate domestic sourcing strategies, that foundation is proving to be exactly what the market needs.

“Texas isn't just keeping pace with the nation's manufacturing growth, it's leading it, and we're proud to be part of that momentum. Certified shops are capturing a wave of demand from buyers across the country, and more of them are finding it on Xometry,” said Silpa Gollapalli, SVP of Global Operations at Xometry. “Our partner network in Texas is turning that demand into real growth, filling shop floors with work they wouldn't have had access to a year ago.”

The data shows that growth extends well beyond job volume. The sharpest signal is the accelerated premium on certified manufacturing capabilities. Jobs on Xometry’s platform requiring industry credentials—including AS9100D, ISO 9001, ITAR, and CMMC Level 2—generated approximately 3.4x the annual job value of non-certified jobs in 2025. In Texas, that translates to a range of real projects such as machined tool-steel fixtures for aerospace production tooling, CNC-milled corrosion-resistant fittings for shipboard defense electronics, and 3D-printed flame-retardant housings for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Geographically, manufacturers fulfilling jobs are concentrated in a handful of key manufacturing hubs. Eleven Texas cities account for approximately 81% of the state’s total manufacturing job value on Xometry’s platform over the past year, with El Paso and Houston together representing 51%.

“We built M3 Aerospace around certifications from day one—AS9100D, ISO 9001, and ITAR—because we knew the customers we wanted to serve wouldn't compromise on quality or compliance. That bet has paid off. Through Xometry, we've seen certified demand accelerate across aerospace, defense, and energy, and Texas is right at the center of it. Buyers coming through the platform expect precision, and that's exactly what we deliver from El Paso,” said Sebastian Montalvo, CEO at M3 Aerospace .

To learn more about Xometry's partner network in Texas, visit xometry.com/texas-manufacturing .

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com