PLAYR1 Partners with K-12 Food Solutions to Bring MAD Science-Based Multi-Functional Beverages to Schools

Multi-Functional Cellular-Level Nutrition to Deliver Long-Lasting Hydration, Enhanced Cognitive Focus and Vascular Performance

Smart Snack Certified for Schools, Zero Artificial Dyes, Sweeteners or Added Sugar

Exclusive Preview of 2027 Rookie 100% Juice and 2026 Five-Flavor Lineup at School Nutrition Association’s National Conference in Charlotte

90%+ Approval Ratings in School Tastings Across Multiple States





CHARLOTTE, N.C., ST. LOUIS, MO, COLUMBIA, SC, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every school wants one: the “new kid” who somehow fits in everywhere, makes the honor roll look effortless, lands the lead in the spring play, and still has the focus and energy to be MVP on game night. This fall, that “new kid” is PLAYR1 Functional Beverages, the multi-action functional beverage brand built to a higher standard. It arrives in select school cafeterias this fall, expanding into K-12 districts nationwide through a partnership with Columbia, SC-based distribution broker K-12 Food Solutions .

School nutrition directors across the country will have the opportunity to experience PLAYR1 firsthand at the School Nutrition Association’s Annual National Conference (SNA ANC) in Charlotte, July 12–14. PLAYR1 is exhibiting at Booth 1349, introducing its five-flavor 2026 functional beverage lineup and an early preview of Rookie, a 100% juice beverage launching in 2027 that was purpose-built for elementary school lunches.

Unique by Design: A Beverage for Ages 7 to 97

PLAYR1 was designed to be radically different, in the best way, from the moment of conception. Founder AJ Foppe, an entrepreneur with more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience, was active at the highest levels in the beverage and professional sports arenas. There he saw firsthand beverage marketing campaigns targeted to children, where professional athletes were drinking from their sponsor’s branded cans for the cameras -- cans where water secretly had been substituted because the actual product wouldn’t pass pro sports anti-doping tests.

AJ imagined a better product: one that pro athletes could drink and still play, that a parent could confidently give their child or grandparent, and enjoy consuming themselves at work, play, or home. Starting in late 2020, AJ set out to build a truly different kind of beverage, formulated to exceed the highest standards in the industry for every age group.

Over five years of intensive R&D working directly with nutritionists, food scientists, and clinical-grade ingredient laboratories, Foppe developed the science-based PLAYR1 formula that does something no other drink does: it starts at the cellular level, working with your body’s fractal biology systems. Its cellular nutrition is the mechanism of action behind the extended cellular-level hydration, cognitive focus, and vascular performance.

Not All Ingredients Are Created Equal

Your vascular, nervous, and respiratory systems, even cellular structures, are organized around fractal patterns. Bodies react in specific ways to specific ingredients. They aren’t fooled by marketing hype.

“Not all ingredients are created equal,” said AJ Foppe, Founder of PLAYR1 Functional Beverages. “Many in the functional beverage category have been built upon label theater: impressive ingredient names included at doses too small and too low in quality to produce any real effect. We built the opposite. We selected every ingredient to work within that fractal biology to help your body operate at the optimum level. Every ingredient in PLAYR1 is the proper form, at a clinically meaningful dose, and at clinical-grade quality, so it does what we say it will do and what your body needs it to do.”

PLAYR1’s science-based formulations provide cellular nutrition through functional ingredients dosed at levels designed to be physiologically active, not merely present on a label. Key examples include:

Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12) at 100mcg , is the premium bioactive form of B12 that works for virtually everyone and does not require conversion. Most competitor beverages use the cheaper cyanocobalamin form, which many people’s bodies cannot efficiently convert.

, is the premium bioactive form of B12 that works for virtually everyone and does not require conversion. Most competitor beverages use the cheaper cyanocobalamin form, which many people’s bodies cannot efficiently convert. L-Citrulline DL-Malate at 1,000mg to support nitric oxide pathways, blood flow, and vascular performance — far above the trace amounts commonly used as placeholders by competitors.

to support nitric oxide pathways, blood flow, and vascular performance — far above the trace amounts commonly used as placeholders by competitors. Cognizin ® Citicoline at 75mg , a dose designed to support cognitive focus, memory, and neural integrity. It is the direct precursor to phosphatidylcholine, the dominant phospholipid in every neural cell membrane.

, a dose designed to support cognitive focus, memory, and neural integrity. It is the direct precursor to phosphatidylcholine, the dominant phospholipid in every neural cell membrane. L-Theanine at 50mg and N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine at 150mg , supporting calm focus, dopamine pathway function, and sustained mental drive.

, supporting calm focus, dopamine pathway function, and sustained mental drive. Glycerol as an osmotic hydration agent, helping the body retain and distribute fluid at the deeper cellular level for long-lasting hydration that goes beyond standard electrolyte replenishment in your bloodstream.

as an osmotic hydration agent, helping the body retain and distribute fluid at the deeper cellular level for long-lasting hydration that goes beyond standard electrolyte replenishment in your bloodstream. Caffeine from green tea at 100mg, (in caffeinated SKUs), Clean energy paired with L-Theanine for smooth, jitter-free focus. No excessive doses, no crashes. Also available in caffeine-free SKUs.





Zero Synthetic Dyes or Sweeteners. Zero Compromise

As schools and educated consumers work toward healthier food and beverage choices by eliminating those with synthetic dyes and sweeteners, and added sugar, many traditional school beverages are rushing to reformulate. PLAYR1 was built healthier from day one.

Sweetened by monk fruit and raw stevia. No synthetic sugar, or cane sugar. Only 5 calories per can.

Colors derived exclusively from plants: including paprika, spirulina, beets, and black carrot. No synthetic dyes ever.





Unmatched Certification Stack

Every PLAYR1 product is Smart Snack Certified for schools, Certified Organic, Kosher certified, and complies with professional sports anti-doping guidelines. PLAYR1 has clinical-grade sourcing: Every raw material documented to clinical specification, with signed certificates of analysis and lot-level third-party testing.

A Partnership Built to Scale

Getting a great product into schools requires more than a great product. It requires relationships, infrastructure, and trust built over years. Led by Jeff Dodge, the K-12 Food Solutions team is redefining the traditional K-12 brokerage model by bridging the gap between manufacturers and school districts through a collaborative, full-service approach. Backed by unmatched relationships with school nutrition directors and a proven track record of helping innovative products find their place on school menus across the country, the K-12 Food Solutions team delivers results. The full-service K-12 foodservice brokerage’s distribution network spans all major national distributors and a broad network of independent regional distributors.

For a year and a half, the PLAYR1 and K-12 Food Solutions team engaged school nutrition directors, students, and food service staff across the country, gathering feedback on everything from taste and formula to packaging, displays, and point-of-sale positioning. That feedback drove real changes. The PLAYR1 launching this fall is a product whose formula is rooted in science, but whose packaging, POS, and integration have been shaped, tested, refined, and validated by the people who will serve it and the students who will drink it.

"At K-12 Food Solutions, we believe every child deserves access to fresh, healthy, and delicious food, and our job is to help the right products find their place on school menus," said Jeff Dodge, Owner of K-12 Food Solutions. "PLAYR1 earned the approval of school nutrition directors and students at every tasting we conducted over the past 18 months in North and South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and many additional states, scoring in the mid-90 percent range consistently. That kind of performance across such a diverse range of schools is rare. It reflects a brand that did the work to get it right before coming to market, and we are proud to help bring it to the ‘biggest restaurants in town’ – the schools."

SNA ANC Booth 1349: An Exclusive First Look

In Charlotte, July 12–14, PLAYR1 and K12 Food Solutions will give many school nutrition directors and media their first opportunity to sample the 2026 functional beverage lineup and preview Rookie, the company’s upcoming 100% juice beverage designed specifically for elementary school students, slated for a 2027 launch.

Available Now, and Growing

PLAYR1 is currently available in cans and stick packs in caffeinated and caffeine-free SKUs at 100+ independent grocery and convenience stores. It is coming soon to select military bases and airports and is in review for inclusion in major retail chains. PLAYR1 was named a Kroger Nourishing Change 2025 Top 10 Emerging Brand.

PLAYR1's Functional Beverage 12oz Can has been selected as a finalist in the 2026 CSP's Best New Products Contest! Retailer votes determine the winners. We encourage retailers to vote for PLAYR1 before August 7th using this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CFJRMCK

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ABOUT PLAYR1 MAD SCIENCE™

PLAYR1 MAD Science is a St. Louis-based science-driven beverage company developing a growing portfolio of beverage products built uniquely by design,— natural ingredients with documented mechanisms of action, clinical-grade sourcing, and zero synthetic additives. Its flagship PLAYR1 multi-functional beverage is the first consumer beverage simultaneously USDA Smart Snack Approved, complies with pro sport anti-doping guidelines, formulated to clinical-grade specifications, lot-level batch tested on every production run, Kosher and certified Organic. PLAYR1 delivers cellular nutrition as the mechanism of action for hydration, cognitive support, and vascular performance, with zero synthetic dyes or artificial sweeteners. Visit playr1.com and follow us on social media: @playr1official

ABOUT K-12 FOOD SOLUTIONS

K-12 Food Solutions is a Columbia, SC-based distribution broker dedicated to bringing innovative, compliant, and student-approved food and beverage products into K-12 school districts nationwide, connecting emerging brands with a network of major foodservice distributors. Learn more at www.k12FoodSolutions.com .

CONTACTS:

Media: Julie Shepherd, julie.shepherd@playr1.com, 847.275.3643

Sales: Sales@playr1.com

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