CCC, Rheinmetall Canada supply aircraft ground support equipment to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps

OTTAWA, Canada, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by the United States Department of War (U.S. DoW) to deliver replacement components for a Rheinmetall Canada’s MSU-200NAV, which is used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to start aircraft engines while on the ground.

Through CCC’s contract, Rheinmetall Canada will provide the Naval Air Warfare Center with replacements for two key components of the MSU-200NAV – the starter, which initiates the turbine operation, and the Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC), which manages the turbine performance, sequencing, and safety.

Rheinmetall Canada is a long‑standing Canadian leader in aerospace ground support technologies, with deep engineering expertise and a proven track record of providing advanced, dependable solutions to U.S. and allied defence customers. Based in Ottawa, the company has supported the development, modernization, and sustainment of the MSU‑200NAV for more than two decades, ensuring this critical capability continues to meet the demanding aircraft ground support requirements of their international customers.

CCC is the designated contracting authority for purchases by the U.S. DOW from Canada worth USD $350,000 or more. Through its free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC enables companies like Rheinmetall Canada to deliver made-in-Canada solutions to the U.S. DOW.

To learn more, contact the CCC team.

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About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government-to-government (G2G) contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our G2G contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of War designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.