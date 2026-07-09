SociaVault Labs Releases 2026 Creator Economy Pricing Report Introducing a Cost-Per-Engagement Index

Wilmington, DE, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SociaVault Labs, the research division of social media data platform SociaVault, today released The State of Creator Economy Pricing 2026, a free report that details what creators charge across major platforms and introduces an original cost-per-engagement analysis of influencer pricing.

A SociaVault Labs chart from The State of Creator Economy Pricing 2026 showing the cost per 1,000 authentic engagements by creator tier, where macro creators cost roughly 45% more per engagement than nano creators.

The report combines publicly available industry data with SociaVault Labs' own engagement benchmarks to address a question standard rate cards leave open: not only what a sponsored post costs, but what it is worth. Its central metric — a cost per 1,000 authentic engagements — reframes influencer pricing around value rather than headline rate.

According to the analysis, a macro creator (100,000 to 500,000 followers) costs approximately 45 percent more per authentic engagement than a nano creator (under 10,000 followers), because price tends to rise faster than engagement scales as an audience grows. Across platforms, the report finds that, on a cost-per-engagement basis, TikTok creators tend to deliver engagement several times more efficiently than Instagram creators at comparable follower tiers.

"Everyone anchors on the sticker price of a post, but that number says almost nothing about value," said Ola, founder of SociaVault. "When the cost is divided by the engagement it actually earns, the advantage of smaller creators becomes measurable. The goal was to give brands and creators one honest, transparent reference instead of a dozen conflicting rate cards."

Additional findings drawn from publicly available data include:

The global influencer marketing market reached an estimated 32.55 billion dollars in 2025, within a broader creator economy valued near 250 billion dollars and projected to approach 480 billion dollars by 2027.

A majority of multinational brands planned to increase influencer budgets in 2025, even as the average cost per individual collaboration softened amid a growing supply of creators.

Per-post rates span from roughly 5 to 100 dollars for the smallest creators to 10,000 dollars or more for the largest, varying widely by platform, niche, and content format.

Compensation is shifting away from flat fees toward performance-based models tied to measurable results.

The report also introduces a niche engagement multiplier, showing that at equal follower counts, creators in high-engagement categories such as education and parenting generate substantially more engagement per follower than creators in categories such as fashion — a factor the report argues should inform fair pricing on both sides of a deal.

SociaVault Labs notes that the report relies on publicly available data and its own aggregated benchmarks, does not identify individual accounts, and attributes every external figure in the full report.

"Transparent methodology matters more than a big headline number," said Ola. "The full report shows its sources and its math so anyone can check the work."

The State of Creator Economy Pricing 2026 is available free at https://sociavault.com/labs/reports/creator-economy-pricing-2026. A summary of key findings is available at https://sociavault.com/blog/creator-economy-pricing-2026-key-findings.

About SociaVault: SociaVault is a social media data platform that provides programmatic access to publicly available social media data for marketers, developers, and analysts. Its research division, SociaVault Labs, publishes free, data-driven reports on the creator economy and social media.

Press Inquiries

Olamide Olaniyan

ola [at] sociavault.com

2519014849

https://sociavault.com

1207 Delaware Ave #4463