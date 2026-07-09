EFM Global Accelerates Motorsport and Yachting Logistics Expansion with Appointment of Jennifer Elstone

LONDON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Global (EFM), a leading international logistics consultant specialising in complex projects, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Elstone as Vice President, Marine & Motorsport. The move marks a deliberate expansion of EFM's motorsport and yachting logistics offering, accelerating the company's plans to deliver full track-to-track services and dedicated marine logistics to race teams, championship organisers, and yacht operations worldwide.

Elstone joins EFM with an established book of business and deep operational expertise across both racing and yachting logistics. Her experience spans the full scope of motorsport supply chain management: multi-continental equipment moves, customs clearance for racing assets, track-to-track freight coordination, and the behind-the-scenes logistics that keep race teams operational across a packed calendar. She has managed freight for everything from racing vehicles and spare parts to hospitality units and team kits, often under the compressed timelines that define the sport.

"In motorsport, logistics is as important as the work being done on track," said Elstone. "Once you understand the full workings of a race team, you realise you have to become part of that team to deliver what's needed. Every element comes from a different location, with different availability windows. Getting all of it to the same place at the same time, compliantly and on budget, is where we make the difference. EFM has the global network and the specialist teams to do that at scale. I am excited to build on what they have already established."

EFM's expanded motorsport and marine offering will centre on a single-provider model, allowing race teams and yacht operations to consolidate freight, customs, warehousing, and on-site logistics through one point of contact. The approach is designed to give clients the visibility and control they need to focus on performance, not logistics coordination.

Elstone's appointment also brings immediate capability advances. EFM will become the first logistics company in the world to ship vintage electric drivetrain vehicles into the United States under a new EPA exemption. The precedent opens a new avenue for motorsport and performance vehicle imports into North America, a market where EFM is now positioned to lead.

"The motorsport and yachting sectors demand a different kind of logistics partner," said Ben Silas, Group CCO, EFM Global. "It is not enough to move freight. You have to understand racing calendars, customs requirements across dozens of jurisdictions, and the consequences of a single delay on an entire team's race weekend. Jennifer brings that expertise, along with the client relationships that make an immediate commercial difference. This appointment is a direct investment in where we are taking this division."

EFM's motorsport and marine expansion comes as the company prepares to support a number of major upcoming projects, including a new global racing championship currently under development. Further details will be announced in the months ahead.

For more information about EFM Global and its motorsport and marine logistics services, visit https://efm.global/ .

About EFM Global

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist freight forwarding company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company's expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events, government institutions and more.

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