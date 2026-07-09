Multi-Cloud Security Market Projected to Reach $104.04 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multi-Cloud Security Market was valued at USD 12.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 104.04 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the forecast period.

Large companies today distribute their workloads between AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud at the same time, and ensuring security for multiple clouds that have their own tools, permissions, and vulnerabilities is a completely new challenge to what single-cloud security has been about. According to a March 2024 industry survey, 67% of all IT specialists had to face an increased number of cyberattacks, including the identity-based attacks and phishing ones, and 83% pointed out that adopting Zero Trust architecture was a high priority today. The release of Cortex Cloud by Palo Alto Networks in February 2025 mentions a 66% growth in threat numbers aimed at cloud environments.





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Edge Computing and Quantum-Resistant Cryptography to Augment Market Expansion Globally

A trend towards aggressive migration to cloud platforms and edge computing is creating a lot of potential for technologies that support scalable adaptive encryption, especially as data transfers continue to take place from cloud, edge, and on-premises systems. More efforts are now being put into developing quantum-resilient cryptography and AI-driven encryption orchestration ahead of any new security threats, alongside a demand for adaptable multi-cloud security services on an as-needed basis.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Enterprise Type,

In 2025, large organizations accounted for the highest market share of 71.96% owing to the complexities of infrastructure and compliance, which require advanced centralized platforms like Azure Security Center and Prisma Cloud for visibility and threat management on all cloud platforms. The SME segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 24.85% from 2026 to 2035, owing to their growing adoption of cloud-native technologies, rising cyberattacks, and low-cost CrowdStrike Falcon Go and Check Point Harmony SASE solutions catering to SMEs.

By Deployment,

The largest market share was taken up by public cloud with 56.27% revenue due to the efficient services provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft’s Azure, and Google Cloud with Fortinet and Trend Micro manufacturing high-level products that tackle risks involved in the public cloud ecosystem. The highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be attained by the private cloud at around 25.24% between 2026 and 2035 due to the sensitivity of data in some organizations to the benefits of the private cloud.

By Application,

The largest market share was for infrastructure & resource management with 27.56% revenues in 2025 due to the requirement for secure compute, network, and storage management using HashiCorp Terraform and Red Hat Ansible with their automation capabilities and real-time monitoring. The provision & lifecycle management segment is estimated to have the highest growth of about 18.86% CAGR during 2026-2035 due to increased DevSecOps adoption and requirement for securing cloud assets throughout the lifecycle.

By Industry,

The BFSI sector occupied the largest market share, contributing 25.47% revenues in 2025, due to strict regulations, highly sensitive transactional data, and IBM and Akamai's threat intelligence and data tokenization solutions designed specifically for BFSIs. The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 25.35% during 2026-2035 owing to growing cyber attacks on patients' data, Illumio and Trend Micro's micro segmentation solutions, and increased EHR, telemedicine, and connected devices HIPAA & GDPR compliance spending worldwide.

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Regional Insights:

North America region held around 37.63% of the global multi-cloud security market share in 2025 due to its advanced cloud technology infrastructure, high spending on cybersecurity, and regulatory mandates within financial, healthcare, and governmental organizations. The U.S. dominates through strict data privacy laws, early cloud adoption by enterprises, and the launch of multi-cloud security solutions by major vendors in the domestic market.

The U.S. Multi-Cloud Security Market was valued at around USD 2.83 Billion in 2025 and estimated to rise to around USD 8.99 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.26%. Growth factors include HIPAA and CCPA mandating active investments in security solutions, Microsoft, IBM, and AWS driving innovations in integrated cloud protection solutions, and large enterprises & federal agencies adopting more multi-cloud environment that requires next-gen compliance-focused security solutions.

The Europe Multi-Cloud Security Market is valued at USD 2.79 Billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to USD 12.96 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 16.60% during 2026–2035. The Europe market dynamics will be significantly influenced by strict adherence to GDPR regulations and emerging trends of sovereign clouds keeping their sensitive data localized to region-specific boundaries. Germany emerges as the leader in Europe due to strong and robust hybrid multi-cloud adoption and investments in privacy-centric security tools to meet regulatory compliance standards across the continent, with enterprises making vendor-neutral multi-cloud security investments for compliance cross-border data transfers.

Asia Pacific will grow as the fastest region with a projected CAGR of around 25.01%, due to aggressive efforts on digital transformation along with increased cybersecurity concerns among China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China is the dominant country in the Asia Pacific region because of its fast-growing cloud infrastructure, regulations on data localization impacting security architecture design, and wider technology ecosystem moving towards multi-cloud security deployments across finance, telecom, and e-commerce till 2035.

Key Players:

BMC Software, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

CloudBolt Software, Inc.

CoreStack

Dell Technologies Inc.

Flexera Software LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Jamcracker Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Trianz

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

VMware, Inc. (Broadcom)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: Palo Alto Networks introduced Cortex Cloud unifying cloud detection and response with cloud-native application protection under a single AI-driven platform, citing 66% increase in cloud-targeting threats.

2024: Dell Technologies continued expanding multi-cloud data protection and cyber resiliency tools including isolated cyber vaults and backup-as-a-service features securing workloads across hybrid environments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Multi-Cloud Security Platform & Posture Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across CSPM and Zero Trust categories along with improvements in cross-cloud visibility, risk prioritization, and policy enforcement across enterprise deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across CSPM and Zero Trust categories along with improvements in cross-cloud visibility, risk prioritization, and policy enforcement across enterprise deployments globally. AI-Driven Threat Detection & Response Metrics – helps you evaluate AI-powered threat detection investment trends cloud-native attack path mapping, and specialist multi-cloud security provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate AI-powered threat detection investment trends cloud-native attack path mapping, and specialist multi-cloud security provider competitive positioning globally. BFSI & Healthcare Cloud Compliance Metrics – helps you analyze financial services multi-cloud compliance investment and regulated industry security architecture development globally.

– helps you analyze financial services multi-cloud compliance investment and regulated industry security architecture development globally. Zero Trust & Identity Management Metrics – helps you uncover growth in Zero Trust framework adoption and least-privilege access control development across global enterprise cloud organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in Zero Trust framework adoption and least-privilege access control development across global enterprise cloud organizations. SME Cloud Security Affordability Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in SME-focused affordable security offering adoption and cyberattack targeting-driven small business security procurement across global markets.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in SME-focused affordable security offering adoption and cyberattack targeting-driven small business security procurement across global markets. Competitive Landscape & Multi-Cloud Security Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on platform consolidation breadth and geographic enterprise security deployment footprint globally.

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