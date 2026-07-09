SEDA Strengthens Its Mining & Metals Expertise with the Addition of Alastair McIntyre

New York, NY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Alastair McIntyre has joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Alastair brings critical mining & metals expertise to our clients,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Alastair McIntyre is an expert in mining, and precious and base metals markets. He has extensive experience across metals banking and trading, physical and derivative metals transactions, mine development, royalty transactions, off-take and metal loan agreements, capital raising, M&A, IPO advisory, and technical and financial due diligence.

Mr. McIntyre has held senior executive, board, advisory, and banking roles across Canada, the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, and Asia. He is currently President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Member of Altiplano Metals, where he oversees mineral exploration, production, and processing projects, including underground copper-gold operations and milling activities in Chile.

Alastair serves as President and Director of Malagash Metals and Mining Limited, advising mining and metals companies on capital flows, project valuations, IPOs, private placements, joint ventures, streaming and royalty transactions, off-take financing, refinery agreements, physical metals sales, hedging, and due diligence reviews. Earlier in his career, he was Senior Managing Director for Asia and Capital at Behre Dolbear, where he led mining and metals technical and financial advisory work, including due diligence for bank financings, M&A, and independent technical review reports supporting IPO listings on the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges.

Mr. McIntyre also spent over a decade at Scotiabank/ScotiaMocatta, where he held senior roles in precious and base metals marketing, trading, derivatives, structured products, metal loans, and physical metals distribution. His experience also includes roles with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Natixis, Landsbankinn, the Royal Canadian Mint, and mining exploration and production companies.

Throughout his career, Mr. McIntyre has structured and executed significant metals and mining transactions, including hedging programs, off-take and loan arrangements, royalty transactions, and major advisory assignments. He served as project manager in the commercial advisory role for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s US$2.1 billion acquisition of the London Metal Exchange and managed Competent Person’s reports for HKEX IPOs. He has also served as an expert witness in precious metals-related litigation and tax matters.

Mr. McIntyre holds a B.Sc. and B.Comm. in Geology and Business Administration from Dalhousie University. He is a Chartered Professional in Management with AusIMM and a Professional Geologist P.Geo (Limited).

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.