China and Mexico Hold Dialogue in Mexico City on a “Green Future” and Mutual Learning Among Civilizations





MEXICO CITY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from different levels of government, railway companies, cultural institutions, and international organizations from China and Mexico gathered in the Mexican capital on July 2 for the event “Green Future: Sustainable Mobility and Mutual Learning Among Civilizations.”

The forum, organized by the Electric Transport Service (STE) of Mexico City, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the National Museum of History, the China Cultural Center in Mexico, and the Chinese company CRRC Corporation Limited, used railway equipment as a starting point to explore joint pathways toward sustainable urban development.

In his opening remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Chen Daojiang stated that green transportation is key for both countries to implement the UN 2030 Agenda and deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Green transportation not only connects urban spaces, but also reconnects people with nature; it not only improves operational efficiency, but also embodies social equity and civilizational progress.”

Chen Daojiang, Chinese Ambassador to Mexico

Mexico City Secretary of Mobility Héctor Ulises García highlighted the Mexican capital’s progress toward an integrated, low-emission public transportation system.

“Today, talking about sustainable mobility means talking about the future of our cities. It is not simply about moving people from one place to another. It is about guaranteeing access to rights, reducing inequalities, improving quality of life, lowering polluting emissions, and building more human-centered urban environments.”

Héctor Ulises García, Secretary of Mobility of Mexico City

STE Director General Martín López noted that Mexico City has historically faced significant urban challenges such as urban planning and traffic congestion. As a result, he said, the development of electrified, energy-efficient public transportation systems is an essential measure for advancing urban sustainability.

In that regard, he highlighted the momentum behind the modernization and electrification of the capital’s public transportation system in recent years, a process in which STE has maintained close collaboration with CRRC, “jointly achieving the implementation of various landmark railway transportation projects whose benefits have reached millions of residents of our city.”

Paulina Téllez, Director General of the Mexican Railway Association (AMF), said that talking about a green future today necessarily means talking about railways, as they are “one of the most efficient and sustainable modes of transportation” due to their ability to move large volumes of freight, reduce emissions, optimize energy use, and strengthen logistics connectivity.

“Railways have always been more than just a means of transportation. They have served as a bridge between regions, communities, and industries. They have accompanied the development of cities.”

Paulina Téllez, Director General of AMF

Giacomo Mazzone, a United Nations expert on sustainable cities and digital governance, placed the meeting within the context of the Pact for the Future adopted by the UN in 2024.

“In our new interconnected world, cities are living organisms. They are no longer simply bricks and roads, but the interaction between citizens and infrastructure—an infrastructure that can be intelligent,” he said.

CRRC President Wang Feng reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the low-carbon modernization of Mexican cities through green and intelligent trains, as well as to platforms for cultural exchange between the two peoples.

“Mexico is a culturally diverse, open, and inclusive country, and the railway equipment industry is a platform for open and mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Wang Feng, President of CRRC

Wang emphasized that when Chinese railway equipment enters global markets, “its goal has never been to stand out on its own, but rather to advance the railway equipment industry together toward safer, smarter, greener, faster, and more comfortable development.”

He also emphasized the company’s growing efforts to continuously accelerate the innovation and application of low-, zero-, and negative-carbon technologies, while promoting comprehensive energy savings and reductions in energy consumption and emissions in railway equipment. This is achieved, he noted, “through new digital technologies, new products, and new services that continuously improve transportation systems and the travel experience for people.”

An Agreement for Heritage Conservation

Building on China–Mexico cooperation in green mobility, CRRC and the National Museum of History at Chapultepec Castle signed a collaboration agreement that, according to INAH Technical Secretary José Luis Perea, demonstrates the significant value of technological cooperation for heritage conservation.

“Cultural heritage does not survive solely thanks to the major restoration projects carried out around the world or in our country. Above all, it is preserved through the conditions and support provided by the day-to-day activities that contribute to its conservation.”

José Luis Perea, Technical Secretary of INAH

The session also featured the presentation of the CRRC Sustainability Report in Mexico, which highlights the company’s practices in green transportation, digital maintenance, environmental protection, and local talent development in the North American country.

Panel Discussions and Cultural Activities

Two panel discussions were held during the event on the topics “Smart Mobility and Urban Resilience: Technological Innovation in Service of a More Sustainable City” and “Cultural Preservation and Inclusive Communities: The Coexistence of Civilizations in the Digital Future,” with the participation of, among others, Gao Feng, Deputy General Manager of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive; Martín López, Director General of STE; Rolando Valle, Director General of Guadalajara’s Line 4; and Arturo Díaz, an academic at El Colegio de México.

Also participating were Wang Jun, General Manager of CRRC Puzhen in Mexico; Xueyuan Hun, Vice President of the UNESCO International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication; and María Nieves Noriega, Director of the magazine Arqueología Mexicana.

The event also included parallel cultural activities, including Chinese calligraphy and fan-painting workshops, an exhibition of children's drawings created by boys and girls from China and Mexico, and a mariachi performance, a traditional Mexican musical genre inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

About CRRC

CRRC Corporation Limited is one of the world's leading manufacturers of railway equipment and integrated transportation solutions. The company develops technology for high-speed trains, urban transit systems, and sustainable mobility solutions across international markets, including Mexico, where it promotes joint railway modernization projects and cultural exchange initiatives with Mexican institutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed5f5c28-dad8-4468-8f3f-8dcddce01095