Multilocal and Aristotle Launch Partnership to Simplify and Strengthen Digital Political Advertising

LONDON and WASHINGTON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multilocal, the curation intelligence business powering programmatic advertising, and Aristotle, the global leader in political, donor and advocacy data solutions, today announced a strategic partnership designed to make it easier for political campaigns, advocacy groups and public affairs organizations to activate audience-led digital campaigns at scale. The solution, available immediately worldwide, makes it easier to plan, launch and manage curated digital advertising campaigns across display, video, CTV, audio and other online environments.

Andrew Tavani, Executive Vice President of Data at Aristotle, commented: “Our partnership makes it straightforward for clients to extend their campaigns into digital channels without adding complexity to their workflow. Aristotle has always focused on giving political professionals the data and tools they need to run effective campaigns. Partnering with Multilocal means we can now offer a more complete digital solution, backed by the expertise our clients can trust.”

James Leaver, Co-founder and CEO at Multilocal, said: “Aristotle has built enormous trust across the political and advocacy landscape over many years. By bringing together its data expertise with Multilocal’s digital audience curation capabilities, we can help campaigns move from audience planning to live digital campaigns more quickly and efficiently.”

“Campaign teams should be focused on voters and messaging, not the mechanics of digital media buying,” added Zach Rosen, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Multilocal. “Together with Aristotle, we are making it easier to access trusted audience intelligence and quicker to activate campaigns across premium digital environments.”

For more insight into the partnership and the future of audience-led political advertising, watch the latest episode of the Curation Conversations Podcast. Interested organizations can contact their Aristotle or Multilocal account manager or email curation@multilocal.media.

About Multilocal

Dedicated to empowering agencies, brands and publishers, Multilocal is transforming programmatic advertising through innovative technology and deep insights. The firm’s proprietary curation intelligence engine, cureon®, combines automation, data and human expertise to simplify complexity and deliver unbiased, high-performance media curation. This enables Multilocal’s partners to cut through the complexities of programmatic and to plan, activate and optimize campaigns with greater precision, transparency and efficiency — creating meaningful connections that drive real results.

About Aristotle

For more than 40 years, Aristotle has been working to perfect the science of data and its application to politics. A global leader in providing political data and technology to political campaigns and organizations, Aristotle is considered the most trusted source in political, consumer and international data. With a nationwide voter file of more than 235 million voters, a consumer file of more than 268 million and thousands of pre-built digital audiences, Aristotle is poised to help organizations maximize their success with the most accurate and up-to-date data in the country.

Press Inquiries

Aristotle

Andrew Tavani, Executive Vice President of Data

andrew.tavani@aristotle.com



Multilocal

Carla Trancoso-O’Reilly, Vice President of Marketing

press@multilocal.media