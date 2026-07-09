Nightfood Holdings Supports Next Phase of JJ Enterprise Expansion as Customer Demand Accelerates Across Semiconductor and Automation Markets

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics (“TechForce” or the “Company”), today announced that it is actively supporting the next phase of expansion at Jiun Jiang Enterprise Co., Ltd. (“JJ Enterprise”) as customer demand continues to build across semiconductor, advanced packaging, industrial automation and logistics-related applications.

Building on the momentum of the Company’s recently announced strategic relationship with JJ Enterprise, the companies are now evaluating a manufacturing-capacity expansion that could add up to approximately 100,000 square feet of additional production space across Taiwan and the United States to support increasing order flow, anticipated program ramps, and future customer deployments.

The planned expansion is intended to increase JJ Enterprise’s manufacturing throughput, strengthen delivery capabilities for existing and prospective customers, and further position the combined platform to capitalize on the ongoing migration of semiconductor-related manufacturing capacity toward North America.

“Over the past several weeks, we have continued to see strong commercial momentum around JJ Enterprise’s capabilities in precision automation, semiconductor-related manufacturing systems, and broader industrial automation solutions,” said Jimmy Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics. “As customer demand continues to build, we believe it is important to begin laying the groundwork for the next phase of scale. We are working closely with JJ Enterprise to evaluate additional capacity in both Taiwan and the United States so the platform is positioned to support larger production volumes, shorten delivery timelines, and better serve customers as new opportunities continue to emerge.”

According to the Company, the expansion review currently contemplates a dual-region footprint designed to support both near-term manufacturing needs in Taiwan and longer-term U.S. production capabilities aligned with North American customer demand. The Company expects this approach to provide greater flexibility in managing output, supporting localized customer requirements, and building a more resilient supply and deployment model as the business scales.

JJ Enterprise has built its reputation over more than three decades as a precision engineering and advanced manufacturing company serving customers in semiconductor, advanced packaging, thermal interface materials, electronics, industrial automation, and intelligent production systems. As AI infrastructure investment and semiconductor capacity expansion continue to drive new demand for automation, management believes JJ Enterprise is increasingly well positioned to support customers seeking high-performance production systems, specialty process equipment, and precision automation solutions.

The Company believes that supporting this next phase of expansion is strategically important to the broader TechForce growth plan. By helping JJ Enterprise expand manufacturing capacity and deepen its ability to serve enterprise customers, the Company aims to accelerate the buildout of a diversified automation and advanced-manufacturing platform spanning semiconductor automation, AI infrastructure, industrial systems, and intelligent robotics.

“The long-term vision is not simply to participate in demand growth, but to build the operational capacity required to meet it,” Chan added. “We believe the combination of JJ Enterprise’s manufacturing expertise and customer relationships, together with TechForce’s strategic support, public-market platform, and long-term growth strategy, can create a compelling foundation for expansion in both Asia and the United States.”

The Company noted that no assurance can be given that any specific facility expansion, lease, acquisition, construction project, or related transaction will be completed on any particular timeline, or at all. Any such expansion remains subject to ongoing evaluation, negotiations, customary approvals, capital planning, due diligence, and other business and market considerations.

As previously announced, the Company has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 51% controlling interest in JJ Enterprise in an all-stock transaction, subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, PCAOB-compliant audits, applicable approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

About Jiun Jiang Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Jiun Jiang Enterprise Co., Ltd. (“JJ Enterprise”) is a Taiwan-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in precision industrial equipment, semiconductor automation systems, advanced packaging equipment, thermal interface material manufacturing systems, robotics, intelligent manufacturing solutions, pharmaceutical automation equipment, and related advanced-manufacturing technologies.

JJ Enterprise is built upon a family-owned manufacturing foundation with more than 30 years of experience in industrial machinery, precision engineering, automation systems, and advanced manufacturing. The founding team has developed extensive technical expertise, engineering capabilities, and long-standing relationships across Taiwan’s advanced-manufacturing ecosystem, which JJ Enterprise applies today to design and manufacture customized automation solutions, semiconductor production and advanced-packaging equipment, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing technologies for customers throughout the semiconductor, electronics, AI infrastructure, pharmaceutical, and industrial-technology supply chains.

For more information, visit jianjiang.com.tw/EN/.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. / TechForce Robotics

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is focused on AI-driven robotics, enterprise automation, hospitality automation, pharmaceutical automation, and advanced-technology commercialization. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and technology-development initiatives, the Company is building a diversified automation platform serving multiple high-growth industries.

For more information, visit www.nightfoodholdings.com or www.techforcerobotics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Jiun Jiang Enterprise Co., Ltd., the anticipated benefits of the transaction, future growth opportunities, projected revenue and profitability objectives, the valuation and earnout framework, manufacturing expansion plans, AI infrastructure and semiconductor industry trends, potential future acquisitions, the Company’s anticipated uplisting to a national securities exchange, and other future events and developments.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words and phrases such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the parties’ ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, complete satisfactory due diligence, obtain required approvals, secure financing, achieve projected revenue and profitability objectives, successfully expand manufacturing operations, capitalize on anticipated market opportunities, complete a successful uplisting to a national securities exchange, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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