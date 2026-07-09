Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held today, 9 July 2026. All resolutions were passed by way of a poll.
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes
Withheld
|1
|12,887,684
|99.46%
|70,519
|0.54%
|12,958,203
|1.09%
|93,277
|2
|11,973,321
|92.90%
|915,172
|7.10%
|12,888,493
|1.09%
|162,987
|3
|11,997,152
|93.18%
|877,465
|6.82%
|12,874,617
|1.08%
|176,863
|4
|12,473,280
|96.78%
|415,468
|3.22%
|12,888,748
|1.09%
|162,732
|5
|12,362,625
|95.92%
|526,123
|4.08%
|12,888,748
|1.09%
|162,732
|6
|12,540,158
|97.39%
|336,002
|2.61%
|12,876,160
|1.09%
|175,320
|7
|12,539,432
|96.40%
|468,718
|3.60%
|13,008,150
|1.10%
|43,330
|8
|12,814,686
|98.91%
|141,435
|1.09%
|12,956,121
|1.09%
|95,359
|9
|12,794,393
|98.75%
|161,728
|1.25%
|12,956,121
|1.09%
|95,359
|10
|12,608,881
|97.02%
|386,655
|2.98%
|12,995,536
|1.10%
|55,944
|11
|12,561,776
|97.24%
|355,896
|2.76%
|12,917,672
|1.09%
|133,808
|12
|12,891,244
|99.45%
|71,085
|0.55%
|12,962,329
|1.09%
|89,151
|13
|12,652,252
|98.57%
|183,099
|1.43%
|12,835,351
|1.08%
|216,129
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53