Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held today, 9 July 2026. All resolutions were passed by way of a poll.

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes

Withheld 1 12,887,684 99.46% 70,519 0.54% 12,958,203 1.09% 93,277 2 11,973,321 92.90% 915,172 7.10% 12,888,493 1.09% 162,987 3 11,997,152 93.18% 877,465 6.82% 12,874,617 1.08% 176,863 4 12,473,280 96.78% 415,468 3.22% 12,888,748 1.09% 162,732 5 12,362,625 95.92% 526,123 4.08% 12,888,748 1.09% 162,732 6 12,540,158 97.39% 336,002 2.61% 12,876,160 1.09% 175,320 7 12,539,432 96.40% 468,718 3.60% 13,008,150 1.10% 43,330 8 12,814,686 98.91% 141,435 1.09% 12,956,121 1.09% 95,359 9 12,794,393 98.75% 161,728 1.25% 12,956,121 1.09% 95,359 10 12,608,881 97.02% 386,655 2.98% 12,995,536 1.10% 55,944 11 12,561,776 97.24% 355,896 2.76% 12,917,672 1.09% 133,808 12 12,891,244 99.45% 71,085 0.55% 12,962,329 1.09% 89,151 13 12,652,252 98.57% 183,099 1.43% 12,835,351 1.08% 216,129

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53