Results of Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held today, 9 July 2026. All resolutions were passed by way of a poll.

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes
Withheld
112,887,68499.46%70,5190.54%12,958,2031.09%93,277
211,973,32192.90%915,1727.10%12,888,4931.09%162,987
311,997,15293.18%877,4656.82%12,874,6171.08%176,863
412,473,28096.78%415,4683.22%12,888,7481.09%162,732
512,362,62595.92%526,1234.08%12,888,7481.09%162,732
612,540,15897.39%336,0022.61%12,876,1601.09%175,320
712,539,43296.40%468,7183.60%13,008,1501.10%43,330
812,814,68698.91%141,4351.09%12,956,1211.09%95,359
912,794,39398.75%161,7281.25%12,956,1211.09%95,359
1012,608,88197.02%386,6552.98%12,995,5361.10%55,944
1112,561,77697.24%355,8962.76%12,917,6721.09%133,808
1212,891,24499.45%71,0850.55%12,962,3291.09%89,151
1312,652,25298.57%183,0991.43%12,835,3511.08%216,129

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


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