Africa Lighting Equipment Market Published; Details Commercial, Industrial, and Residential Product Segments Across LED and Traditional Fixtures

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Market in Africa" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report 'The Lighting Market in Africa' provides an in-depth analysis of the African lighting sector, detailing data on lamps, lighting fixtures, LEDs, and connected lighting. The study reviews trends in lighting consumption, offering an outlook from 2019 to 2025, and market forecasts for 2026-2028. It presents market size by country, explores distribution channels, end-user segments, and gives insights into the sector's import and export dynamics.

SCOPE OF THE ANALYSIS

This research aims to deliver a rigorous analysis of the African lighting market, focusing on 20 major countries and addressing the need for informed insights in an evolving industry.

KEY TOPICS ANALYSED IN THE STUDY

PRODUCTION, CONSUMPTION AND TRADE The study details the African lighting sector through tables and graphs, reflecting data on lighting production, consumption, and international trade for 2019-2025. It offers insights on market segments, including residential, professional, and outdoor lighting as well as lamps.

The study details the African lighting sector through tables and graphs, reflecting data on lighting production, consumption, and international trade for 2019-2025. It offers insights on market segments, including residential, professional, and outdoor lighting as well as lamps. TRENDS AND TECHNOLOGIES: LEDS AND CONNECTED LIGHTING Analyzes market trends highlighting the transition towards energy-efficient lighting, urbanization, infrastructure development, and the increased significance of LED technologies in Africa.

Analyzes market trends highlighting the transition towards energy-efficient lighting, urbanization, infrastructure development, and the increased significance of LED technologies in Africa. INTERNATIONAL TRADE Examines Africa's lighting trade dynamics, detailing exports and imports over the last six years, broken down by country and geographic destinations.

Examines Africa's lighting trade dynamics, detailing exports and imports over the last six years, broken down by country and geographic destinations. MARKET STRUCTURE AND PERFORMANCE BY COUNTRY Explores the lighting sector's evolution across 20 major African nations with comprehensive country tables and forecasts for 2026-2028.

Explores the lighting sector's evolution across 20 major African nations with comprehensive country tables and forecasts for 2026-2028. COMPETITIVE SYSTEM ANALYSIS Presents an analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring data on top local and international lighting companies operating in Africa.

Presents an analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring data on top local and international lighting companies operating in Africa. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS AND END-USE MARKETS Offers an overview of the distribution channels in the African lighting market, with insights derived from interviews with local players and importers.

Offers an overview of the distribution channels in the African lighting market, with insights derived from interviews with local players and importers. MARKET TRENDS AND OUTLOOK Provides forecasts for the African lighting market from 2026-2028, presenting regional and country-level insights.

METHODOLOGY

This study was conducted using desk research, which included gathering macroeconomic and sector statistical data and engaging in field analysis through direct interviews with lighting manufacturers and experts.

Geographical Coverage

North Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia

South Africa: Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa

West Africa: Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Senegal

East Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda

Highlights

The African lighting market is projected to surpass USD 3 billion by 2025.

LED technology's share in the African lighting market is increasing.

Outdoor and professional lighting are pivotal growth segments.

Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria are leading markets.

The market predominantly relies on imports, with China as the key supplier.

Lighting distribution in Africa is primarily managed by wholesalers.

Market demand is driven by large-scale infrastructure projects and government investments.

Key Topics Covered:



METHODOLOGY: Research tools and methodological notes of the report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Lighting sector in Africa, trends and developments

2. AFRICA: LIGHTING MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 Market evolution and market segments Lighting market by segment, values and percentage average change 2019-2025 Lighting market by region and incidence of LED technology, 2019-2025 Incidence of LED by Country, 2025 LED lighting market and incidence of connected lighting, 2025 Lighting market by Country, 2019-2025. Ranking, values and percentage share

2.2 Lighting Market in Africa: Distribution channels Lighting sales breakdown by distribution channel, 2025 Lighting sales breakdown by geographic region, 2025



3. AFRICA: LIGHTING MARKET FORECASTS

3.1 Lighting: Current trends and forecasts 2026 - 2028 Construction investments and breakdown by residential, non-residential and civil engineering Lighting market forecasts by Country, 2026-2028



4. AFRICA: INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF LIGHTING

4.1 Lighting exports from Africa Exports of lighting, 2019-2025: values and percentage average change Exports of lighting, Ranking by 2025

4.2 Lighting imports to Africa Imports of lighting, 2019-2025.Values and percentage average change Imports of lighting, Ranking by 2025 Imports by origin, 2019-2024. Leading countries



5. LIGHTING MARKET IN AFRICA: BUSINESS PERFORMANCE BY COUNTRY

5.1 North Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia)

For each Considered Country: Production, consumption, international trade of total lighting, 2019-2025 Total lighting market evolution, 2019-2025 Economic indicators forecasts, 2026-2028

5.2 East Africa (Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda)

For each Considered Country: Production, consumption, international trade of total lighting, 2019-2025 Total lighting market evolution, 2019-2025 Economic indicators forecasts, 2026-2028

5.3 West Africa (Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Senegal)

For each Considered Country: Production, consumption, international trade of total lighting, 2019-2025 Total lighting market evolution, 2019-2025 Economic indicators forecasts, 2026-2028

5.4 South Africa (Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa)

For each Considered Country: Production, consumption, international trade of total lighting, 2019-2025 Total lighting market evolution, 2019-2025 Economic indicators forecasts, 2026-2028



6. COMPETITION IN THE AFRICAN LIGHTING MARKET

6.1 Leading lighting companies operating in Africa Local lighting manufacturers by country Lighting sales in Africa and market shares for a sample of 100 local and international companies Lighting competition by area and by Country:

6.2 North Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia)

6.3 East Africa (Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda)

6.4 West Africa (Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Senegal)

6.5 South Africa (Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv7dur

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