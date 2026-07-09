The Battery Show Europe Returns to Stuttgart as the Epicenter of Europe's Battery and E-Mobility Innovation

STUTTGART, Germany, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, (June 9–11, Messe Stuttgart), concluded with a continued focus on bringing together renowned companies and innovative leaders, offering access to cutting-edge solutions, thought leadership and networking opportunities designed for professionals across the sector.

Countries in the European Economic Area and Switzerland have committed almost 200B Euros ​to their EV sector. At the same time, many countries in the region have removed or have yet to enact tax benefits for EV owners, leading to a crossroads for the industry.

Thought-Provoking Keynotes

The 2026 edition saw nine keynotes over three days from speakers including Cedric Duclos, CEO, Saft, exploring how technologies provide the backbone for modern transport and communications, energy transition, emergency response, and national security; Jennifer Karle, Policy Officer, European Commission - DG Grow, on preparing for the launch of the Battery Passport in 2027; and Sebastian Wolf unveiling WLF Energy, a global energy technology company focused on building a fully integrated energy ecosystem combining advanced battery technologies, AI, energy management systems, digital energy platforms, and project development capabilities.

World-Class Conference Program

Over three conference tracks, attendees experienced sessions featuring technical discussions with commercial and regulatory realities, providing attendees with actionable insights to compete globally. Co-located with the Energy Storage Summit Conference, programming allowed for deeper insights into stationary storage markets, applications, and technology trends alongside the battery program.





“The Battery Show Europe arrives at a pivotal moment for our industry,” says Suzanne Deffree, VP, Portfolio Lead, Manufacturing by Informa. “As Europe accelerates its transition to electrification and sustainable energy storage, our event provides the essential platform where innovation meets execution. We're bringing together the brightest minds and most influential decision-makers to tackle the real-world challenges of scaling battery production, advancing next-generation technologies, and ensuring Europe remains competitive in the global battery landscape. This year's show will be instrumental in transforming industry ambition into tangible results.”

Unparalleled Networking and Business Opportunities

New curated networking environments transformed the expo hall into a dynamic community hub where attendees can connect strategically, recharge, and discover tailored solutions.

Halftime Hub

A soccer-themed zone designed to spark natural opportunities for relationship building across the battery and EV supply chain. Morning coffee sessions, midday refreshments with interactive activities, and evening receptions created structured opportunities for relationship building throughout each day.

'Area of Interest' Cafés

New, focused, meeting spaces where attendees were able to discover exhibitors in five key categories: Energy and Power Systems, Components and Subsystems, Manufacturing and Production, Engineering, and Software and R&D.

Join Us in Detroit

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America returns to Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan from October 12-15. Learn more about the event at: https://www.thebatteryshow.com.

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show South, The Battery Show India and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Manufacturing by Informa PR

pr.ime@informa.com

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