Aebi Schmidt Supplies Hydraulic and Interchangeable Frame Systems for 123 German Federal Motorway Maintenance Vehicles

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt Group” or the “Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, has been awarded a contract worth approximately €10m to supply hydraulic and interchangeable frame systems for 123 motorway maintenance vehicles for Die Autobahn GmbH des Bundes. Aebi Schmidt acts as key subcontractor to main contractor Iveco. All vehicles will be delivered by the end of 2027.

Germany's motorway network spans more than 13,000 kilometers and requires year-round maintenance by a fleet of highly specialized vehicles. Die Autobahn GmbH des Bundes, the federal operator responsible for this infrastructure, tendered 158 vehicles across four lots. Aebi Schmidt, in partnership with main contractor Iveco, was awarded 123 vehicles in total. The value of this award is approximately €10m.

Each vehicle is based on an Iveco chassis and will be equipped with Aebi Schmidt's load-sensing hydraulic and interchangeable frame systems. This enables the vehicles to operate with a wide range of attachments, including tippers, cranes and flatbeds, making them highly versatile for motorway maintenance operations across Germany.

The project required significant technical collaboration between Aebi Schmidt and Iveco. "This contract confirms our ability to develop and deliver highly customized solutions for large-scale infrastructure projects," said Henning Schroeder, CEO Europe & Rest of the World of Aebi Schmidt. "The close collaboration within our team and with Iveco was key to developing a solution that met both the technical and economic requirements of this demanding tender." All vehicles will be delivered and commissioned, including operator training, by the end of 2027.

"Winning this contract in partnership with Iveco for one of Germany's most critical infrastructure operators is a strong signal," said Barend Fruithof, Group CEO of Aebi Schmidt. "It reflects the trust that major public clients place in our engineering expertise and confirms our strategic position as a key partner for large-scale maintenance projects."

Media contact

Tina Fischer, Corporate Communication

media@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 48



Investor Contact

Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations

investor.relations@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 77 Further information

https://www.aebi-schmidt.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/AebiSchmidtGroup

https://media.aebi-schmidt.com (pictures, logos)





About Aebi Schmidt Group

Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Company is headquartered in Switzerland, employs approximately 6,000 employees, and operates production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.