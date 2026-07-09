INNODIGYM's OMNI X1 Surpasses $1.7 Million on Kickstarter, Redefining Smart Strength Training at Home

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for convenient home fitness continues to grow, urban dwellers face a common struggle: getting a complete strength training setup often means sacrificing an entire room to bulky equipment. INNODIGYM set out to solve that challenge with the OMNI X1 , an all-in-one smart gym that has now surpassed $1.7 million in crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The success of the campaign shows that the product has a clear consumer base for those who are looking for practical home fitness solutions. Instead of filling a space with separate machines, free weights, and cable stations, the OMNI X1 combines those capabilities into one compact system while adding intelligent training features that bring a more connected workout experience into the home.





Designed for modern living, the OMNI X1 is space-saving, easy to move, and requires no installation—so you can start training in minutes, wherever it fits your lifestyle. Once unfolded, the OMNI X1 becomes a full-body strength training system. Its 360-degree cable design supports hundreds of natural movements—from presses and rows to squats and pull-downs—without the need to switch machines. While expanding a home gym usually means sacrificing valuable floor space to dumbbells, racks, and benches, the OMNI X1 combines these training styles into a single, space-saving platform that easily adapts to any fitness goal.





Technology is where the system truly sets itself apart from traditional strength equipment. The OMNI X1 goes beyond digital resistance and offers a range of intelligent training modes, such as the standard resistance, eccentric resistance, spring mode, and isokinetic mode. By allowing users to customize their workouts based on their experience level and training goals, the OMNI X1 provides a more professional performance equipment experience than standard home gym machines. The companion app is another bonus, helping users track workouts, follow guided training sessions and monitor progress over time. Planned software updates are also expected to bring additional personalized coaching features, allowing the system to evolve long after it leaves the factory.

The OMNI X1’s effectiveness is backed by science, not just intuition. In a recent surface electromyography (sEMG) comparative study between the OMNI X1 and traditional strength equipment, OMNI X1 demonstrated particularly strong performance in movements where target-muscle engagement is often difficult to achieve, including the lat pulldown, cable crunch, and bench press. The results confirmed that the OMNI X1’s resistance not only matched the muscle activation levels of conventional free weights but, in key movements, provided more consistent, sustained tension throughout the entire range of motion. This scientific validation highlights that OMNI X1 users don’t have to compromise on performance to enjoy the convenience of a home gym.





Safety isn't just an afterthought—it is fundamentally engineered into every aspect of the design. The tech has AI-assisted spotting so if it detects fatigue or unstable movement, it can automatically reduce resistance, providing added support during demanding lifts. For people who typically train alone, that feature offers added confidence while reducing one of the common concerns associated with heavy strength training at home.





The hardware reflects the company's commitment to premium engineering. Built around an aluminum alloy frame and powered by dual servo motors, the OMNI X1 delivers up to 120 kilograms of digital resistance while maintaining smooth and quiet operation. Despite its compact size, this high-performance system is engineered to faithfully replicate the authentic, uncompromising training experience of a professional commercial gym.

The OMNI X1’s Kickstarter campaign, surging past $1.7 million, reflects a major demand shift in the fitness industry. Modern users are no longer satisfied with just space-saving equipment; they demand commercial-grade performance that adapts to diverse training styles without the clutter, cost, and complexity of a traditional gym. By combining compact engineering with digital resistance, intelligent safety, and connected technology, the OMNI X1 gives users a system that can support everything from general fitness and strength building to athletic performance training, offering a fresh take on home strength training. With strong backing from the Kickstarter community, INNODIGYM not only validates the product's premium versatility but also firmly establishes itself as a pioneering force shaping the future of smart home fitness.





About INNODIGYM:

Innodigym is a global smart home fitness brand founded under the umbrella of INNODIGYM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a forward-looking company established in 2023. As a key brand launched in 2023, Innodigym's commitment to reshaping the future of fitness through innovation, technology, and intelligent design. At Innodigym, they are redefining the relationship between strength, time, and space. Departing from the limitations of bulky, traditional fitness equipment, they utilize precision motors, AI-powered resistance systems, and digital technology to offer a seamless, space-efficient workout experience. Their minimalist design and smart resistance adjustment systems empower users to train more effectively and flexibly—from home, a studio, or virtually anywhere. They believe that fitness should adapt to your life, not the other way around. Through thoughtful engineering and bold innovation, Innodigym is building the future of fitness: smarter, stronger, and more accessible.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbc1348d-1552-4af1-a357-64c00eb9579a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2be668ef-51b3-4579-ba3d-eb1b622a8cb2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d62d959e-9e26-49ca-9cae-b76ca2c323fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad1df51a-f805-4256-9448-cf73551bebf0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b2e0ab7-1a36-49d4-baf3-34f9127a3d7f