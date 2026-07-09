Xulon Press Announces New Biblical Commentary, Signs of the Times I and II from Faith‑Driven Author Reverend Roy Malveaux

Beaumont, TX, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of the second installment in the Signs of the times 2025 series, Signs of the Times I and II, written by Roy Malveaux, available in paperback $18.99, 9798868530692; eBook $6.99, 9798868530708.

Signs of the Times I and II

With all of the violence and the chaos experienced around the world in 2025, many people are looking for answers and hope. Malveaux points them to the only One who can offer both: Jesus Christ. He teaches readers how to recognize and resist the devil, when and where to seek help, and to stand firm in their faith.

"When you see truth, have evidence of truth, and know truth and still believe the lie - you're headed for a showdown,” said Malveaux.

Rev. Roy Malveaux was born in Beaumont, Texas in 1950. He served 13 years in the Navy and 10 in the Army, eventually earning both a Bachelor of Arts and Science and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies. Malveaux traveled the world in service to his country, then returned to his hometown and answered the call to preach. With the experience gained from preaching at two other churches, he organized the Shining Star Missionary Baptist Church in November 1998 and continued to preach until he suffered a stroke on August 21, 2025. His journey is far from over. Today, he spends his days with his beloved wife and devoted family.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Signs Of The Times I and II is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Roy Malveaux

Email: revmalveaux [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: 409-225-5989