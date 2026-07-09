Defiance Launches RANK: Wall Street’s Top Analyst-Rated Momentum Stocks in a Single ETF

MIAMI, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of the Defiance KSM TipRanks Analyst ETF (NYSE: RANK) . The Fund seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the TipRanks US Momentum Analysts iNDEX , a rules-based index of 50 large U.S. companies that combine strong Wall Street analyst conviction with positive price momentum.

Investors tend to weigh two things when sizing up a stock: how bullish Wall Street analysts are on it, and whether the shares are actually trending higher. We believe those signals are more useful together than apart, and the RANK is designed to bring both into a single, rules-based ETF that refreshes every quarter.

The index builds its list with a clear, repeatable process. It starts with the 500 largest U.S.-listed companies and keeps the 100 with the most analyst buy recommendations. It then looks at price momentum, how each stock’s recent price compares with its longer-term averages, and selects the 50 with the strongest. Holdings are weighted by company size, with caps that keep any single stock or sector from dominating, and the index is reconstituted quarterly. As of its most recent reconstitution, the index was concentrated in the information technology sector. The TipRanks US Momentum Analysts iNDEX is owned by TipRanks Ltd. and calculated by VettaFi.

“Investors have always paid attention to two things: which stocks Wall Street is most bullish on, and which stocks are actually working,” said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. “RANK is built to combine those signals systematically, screening for the names with the strongest analyst conviction and then keeping the ones with real price momentum behind them, all in a single ticker.”

For more than a decade, TipRanks has transformed how investors access and evaluate Wall Street research. By bringing transparency and accountability to analyst recommendations and institutional investment signals, the company has helped level the playing field between retail and institutional investors. Today, TipRanks data powers investment decisions for millions of investors and is integrated into many of the world’s leading banks, brokers, wealth managers, and financial media platforms.

“At TipRanks, our mission has always been to make institutional-quality investment intelligence accessible to every investor,” said Uri Gruenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of TipRanks. “Over the past decade we’ve built one of the world’s largest and most trusted financial intelligence platforms. Launching the first U.S. ETF is a natural extension of that vision. We’re moving beyond helping investors make better decisions - we’re enabling investment products themselves to be powered by our data. We believe this represents the future of investing.”

For full fund details, the prospectus, holdings, and performance current to the most recent month-end, visit defianceetfs.com/rank or call 833.333.9383.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information, go to defianceetfs.com. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a particular sector or industry may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Momentum Risk. The Fund’s index emphasizes securities that have had strong recent performance. Securities exhibiting marked recent outperformance may be more volatile than the broader market, and strong recent performance may be an indicator that a security’s price is peaking. Momentum can turn quickly and reverse, and the Fund may experience significant losses if momentum stops, reverses, or behaves differently than expected.

Third Party Data Risk. The composition of the Index, and therefore the Fund’s portfolio, depends heavily on analyst recommendations and other data calculated and published by independent third parties. If that data is incorrect or incomplete, the Index, and in turn the Fund, may include or exclude securities that would have been treated differently had the data been accurate and complete.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are subject to sudden, unpredictable declines in value, as well as longer periods of decline, due to factors that affect securities markets generally or particular issuers, industries, or sectors.

Sector and Industry Risk. To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in particular sectors or industries, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments that significantly affect those sectors and industries.

Information Technology Sector Risk. The Fund is generally expected to invest significantly in the information technology sector. Information technology companies face intense competition, rapid product obsolescence, and heavy dependence on intellectual property, and their stock prices may be more volatile than the broader market.

ETF Risks. As an ETF, the Fund is subject to risks that include a limited number of Authorized Participants, market makers, and liquidity providers; trading costs and bid-ask spreads; the potential for Shares to trade at a premium or discount to NAV; and the possibility that an active trading market for Shares may not develop or be maintained, or that trading may be halted.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in non-U.S. securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), involve risks not typically associated with U.S. investments, including currency fluctuations, political or economic instability, and less publicly available information about issuers. ADRs may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying foreign shares.

Market Capitalization Risk.

Large-Capitalization Investing. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature and subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion, and such companies may be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more sensitive to adverse developments affecting a single issuer or a small number of issuers, which may increase the Fund’s volatility.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed and does not attempt to outperform the Index or take temporary defensive positions in declining markets. As a result, the Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the market segments related to the Index.

Tracking Error Risk. As with all index funds, the performance of the Fund and the Index may differ for a variety of reasons. For example, the Fund incurs operating expenses and portfolio transaction costs not incurred by the Index, and the Fund may not be fully invested in the securities of the Index at all times.

Underlying Index Risk. There is no assurance that the Index Provider or Index Owner will compile, calculate, or maintain the Index accurately, or that the Index will be available or produced in a timely manner. Errors in Index data or construction may occur and may not be identified or corrected for a period of time, which could have an adverse impact on the Fund and its shareholders.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to operational risks arising from factors such as human error, processing and communication errors, and failures of the Fund’s service providers, processes, or systems.

Economic and Market Risk. The Fund’s investments are subject to changes in general economic conditions and general market fluctuations, which can cause the value of investments to decline due to factors including interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical events.

One cannot invest directly in an index.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Media Contact: Brenda Hentschel | bhentschel@gregoryagency.com | 201.705.3758

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56fdaec8-9a26-46be-a32e-371aafe6ddf2