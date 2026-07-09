Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Date for Q2 2026 Earnings Release

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC), the holding company for Peapack Private Bank & Trust, is scheduled to release Q2 2026 financial results on Monday, July 27, 2026, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call to review the second quarter results on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.peapackprivate.com under About Us / Investor Relations / Latest Events, and the webcast may be accessed directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/134224446. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 1-833-461-5787, toll-free, and using access code 134 224 446. All conference details can be found on the Company’s investor relations website. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available under the Events & Presentations section.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.7 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of March 31, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

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Contact: Matthew P. Remo, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, SVP Managing Principal, Treasurer & Head of Corporate Finance, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921, mremo@peapackprivate.com, (908) 872-9899