Seneca Polytechnic launches Youth Community Academy in partnership with City of Toronto, Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Police Service

TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic, in collaboration with City of Toronto, Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Police Service, is hosting an initiative this summer aimed at supporting youth skill development and increasing awareness of careers in emergency services.

The Youth Community Academy (YCA) is a first-of-its-kind program that provides 40 Toronto high school students a two-month, paid experiential learning opportunity focused on firefighting and policing. Recruitment for the pilot took place in the spring through an outreach campaign at 16 high schools in Don Valley Village.

YCA programming began on Monday, July 6, with classes, labs and experiential learning opportunities taking place at Seneca’s King and Newnham campuses. Weekly hands-on training at Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Police Service training facilities and stations are also part of the experience.

The program is delivered in two four-week sessions: one focused on firefighting and the other on policing. Participants receive a stipend for the duration of the program, intended to offset income they might otherwise have earned through summer employment.

Curriculum was developed in collaboration with faculty from Seneca’s schools of Fire Protection Engineering Technology and Public Safety. Students who successfully complete the YCA will receive credit that can be applied toward Seneca’s Firefighter, Pre-Service Education and Training and Police Foundations diploma programs.

In her 2025 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow allocated $5 million for youth safety initiatives, a commitment that was renewed in 2026. To guide these investments, she established the Youth Safety Task Force and invited its members to develop recommendations for strengthening safety and opportunities in Toronto communities. The Youth Community Academy emerged from this process and was developed by Councillor Jon Burnside and subsequently received funding.

Additional funding for the YCA has been provided by Toronto Fire Services, the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association and the Toronto Police Association. The program is also being supported financially by Cadillac Fairview with in-kind contributions from the Toronto Police Service, the Toronto Transit Commission and Seneca Polytechnic.

Quotes

David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic - “We’re delighted to be partnering with the City of Toronto, Toronto Fire Services and the Toronto Police Service to give local high school students a taste of the great careers they can have in emergency services and the great postsecondary experience they can have at Seneca Polytechnic. Students will have an opportunity to gain hands-on experience to develop the skills needed to work on the front lines of policing and firefighting – and earn credit they can apply to Seneca programs."

Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto - “Toronto is proud to work alongside Seneca Polytechnic, Toronto Fire Services, Toronto Police Service and our community partners to create new opportunities for young people. Programs like the Youth Community Academy help students build skills, gain experience and see a future where they can contribute to their communities. Thank you to all of our partners for coming together to invest in our youth and help us deliver an affordable, caring and safe city for everyone.”

Councillor Jon Burnside, City of Toronto - “I was proud to have the opportunity to work alongside Toronto Police Superintendent Donovan Locke, Fire Chief Jim Jessop and Seneca Polytechnic to help create the Youth Community Academy. This first of its kind program gives young people the opportunity to learn about careers in policing and firefighting while developing valuable skills and leadership experience. By providing compensation, we eliminated the need for students to choose between a summer job or furthering their education. This program breaks down barriers and will be a model for municipalities right across the country.”

Maggie Chi, Member of Parliament - Don Valley North - “The Youth Community Academy demonstrates what is possible when communities come together to invest in young people. Through partnerships and programs like Canada Summer Jobs, more youth can gain meaningful work experience, develop valuable skills and prepare for the future. I am grateful to everyone who has made this initiative possible and proud to support opportunities that help young people reach their full potential.”

Chief Myron Demkiw, Toronto Police Service – “The Youth Community Academy is an investment in Toronto's future. By giving young people the opportunity to experience policing firsthand, we're helping them build valuable leadership, teamwork and problem-solving skills while fostering a greater understanding of public service. We're proud to partner with the City of Toronto, Seneca Polytechnic and Toronto Fire Services on this innovative program that creates meaningful opportunities for youth and helps inspire the next generation of community leaders and first responders.”

Jim Jessop, Fire Chief and General Manager, Toronto Fire Services - “Toronto Fire Services is proud to be an integral part of the Youth Community Academy and the opportunity it creates for young people to explore careers in firefighting and emergency services. This program provides valuable, hands-on exposure to the fire service and helps build an understanding of the skills, teamwork and commitment required to serve our communities. As we continue to plan for the future of Toronto Fire Services, initiatives like this play an important role in inspiring and preparing the next generation to serve the people of Toronto.”

Sal Iacono, President & CEO, Cadillac Fairview - "At Cadillac Fairview, we believe our role as city builders is intrinsically linked to the wellbeing of our communities. It is a privilege to contribute to this important collaborative effort, which is dedicated to fostering community safety, providing mentorship and creating opportunity for the future leaders of our city.”

Clayton Campbell, President, Toronto Police Association - “The Toronto Police Association is proud to support the Youth Community Academy and to encourage young people to explore careers as first responders. Through the Multi-Year Hiring Plan, we continue to see growing interest in policing among youth, and we are honoured that our members can help nurture this interest by sharing valuable, real-world insights into the profession. By investing in educational pathways and mentorship, we are helping to build a strong and sustainable future for policing and the communities we serve.”

Michael Smith, President, Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association - “This program provides an opportunity for students to gain firsthand experience with both the fire service and policing while earning a school credit and receiving paid, meaningful work experience. Our Association is grateful to Councillor Burnside for championing this initiative and investing in the next generation of public safety professionals.”

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic.

Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

Media Contact:

Cam Gordon

Director, Communications

media.relations@senecapolytechnic.ca

647.615.1756



