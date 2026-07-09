Satstreet Receives OSC Approval as Restricted Dealer, Surpasses C$4 Billion in Lifetime Volume and Three Years of Financial Audits

TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satstreet Inc. (“Satstreet”), a Canadian digital asset over-the-counter trading desk, today announced several major business milestones that reflect the company’s continued growth, regulatory progress, and commitment to institutional-grade operating standards.



The updates include Satstreet’s approval and registration as a Restricted Dealer in Canada, the successful completion of three years of independent third-party financial audits, increased business insurance coverage, the incorporation of Satstreet USA Inc., completion of registration with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), and surpassing over C$4 billion in lifetime trading volume.



“These milestones represent an important step forward for Satstreet as we continue building a trusted, transparent, and compliant digital asset trading platform for high-net-worth, institutional, and corporate clients,” said Jonathan Lister, President and Co-Founder of Satstreet. “Our focus has always been on responsible growth, strong controls, reliable banking relationships, and delivering a high-touch trading experience for clients seeking access to Bitcoin and digital assets.”



Satstreet’s successful registration as a Restricted Dealer with the OSC in Canada represents an important step in the company’s regulatory development and supports its commitment to operating within the Canadian securities regulatory framework. These developments further support Satstreet’s position as a trusted Canadian crypto asset dealer focused on regulatory alignment, strong controls, and a compliance-first client service model.

The company has also successfully completed three consecutive years of independent third-party financial audits. These audits reflect Satstreet’s ongoing investment in financial transparency, internal controls, and operational discipline as the company continues to scale its digital asset trading and custody-related operations.

In addition to benefiting from Coinbase Custody’s insurance coverage of more than US$100M, Satstreet has increased its own financial institution bond coverage, further strengthening its risk management framework and providing additional confidence to clients, banking partners, counterparties, and service providers.

As part of its broader North American expansion strategy, Satstreet incorporated Satstreet USA Inc. and completed registration with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”). The U.S. entity is intended to support Satstreet’s long-term plans for responsible expansion into the United States, subject to applicable federal and state licensing, regulatory, banking, and operational requirements.

Satstreet also surpassed over C$4 billion in lifetime trading volume, reflecting continued client demand for professional digital asset trading services, including Bitcoin OTC trading, crypto asset execution, and white-glove brokerage service for qualified clients.



“Our objective is to become one of the most trusted digital asset trading firms in North America,” added Lister. “We believe that long-term success in this industry requires more than trade execution. It requires regulatory alignment, financial transparency, strong banking relationships, insurance coverage, operational resilience, and a reputation for doing things the right way.”



Expanding Satstreet's Global Regulatory Footprint



Satstreet has built a comprehensive regulatory framework designed to support institutional digital asset trading across multiple jurisdictions. Today, the company is registered as an Restricted Dealer facing the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in El Salvador, and a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC).

Satstreet's global regulatory footprint reflects the company's long-term commitment to regulatory compliance, financial transparency, and responsible growth while supporting its ability to serve clients and counterparties across an expanding international marketplace.

Satstreet’s Approach to Technology in a World of AI and Quantum Risk

Satstreet advanced its technology and cybersecurity initiatives over the past year, reinforcing its focus on secure, resilient, and forward-looking digital asset infrastructure. The company’s cybersecurity program is built around secure development by design, with controls such as access management, code reviews, environment separation, least-privilege permissions, encrypted communications, audit logging, and vulnerability checks embedded throughout the development lifecycle.

Satstreet has adopted a disciplined approach to artificial intelligence, leveraging AI tools within defined security boundaries to support supervised security testing, secure development practices, and non-sensitive front-end optimization. Client data, transactional data, and other sensitive information are not managed by or exposed to AI tools.

As part of its long-term cybersecurity strategy, Satstreet invested in Project11, a company focused on quantum-resistance research and technology. The investment reflects Satstreet’s commitment to staying ahead of emerging cybersecurity risks and supporting infrastructure that may help protect digital asset ecosystems in a post-quantum computing environment.

About Satstreet Inc.

Satstreet Inc. is a Canadian digital asset trading firm specializing in high-touch over-the-counter trading services for qualified clients. The company provides access to Bitcoin and other digital assets through a client-focused, compliance-driven model designed for individuals, corporations, family offices, and institutional market participants.

Satstreet is committed to responsible growth, regulatory compliance, strong operational controls, and building trusted relationships with clients, banks, custodians, liquidity providers, and other financial market participants.

For more information, visit: www.satstreet.com

