The Hidden Cost of Outdated Systems: How One Carrier's Exit From Legacy TMS Freed Six Figures on Day One

CHICAGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datatruck , the AI-native transportation management system (TMS) for carriers and brokers, today announced that APL Cargo, a longhaul trucking carrier, saved more than $100,000 and reduced manual dispatch work by over 50 percent after migrating off of McLeod Software and onto Datatruck. The full transition preserved five years of operational data, eliminated the fragmented spreadsheet workflows that had pulled work outside the core system and gave the carrier real-time profitability visibility it did not have before.

APL Cargo's challenge reflects a pattern that is costing carriers across the industry. Legacy TMS platforms carry operational gaps that accumulate as labor: dispatchers managing load updates through back-and-forth email, factoring reconciliation hand-matched against WEX factoring line by line, and profitability data that lags the operation by hours or days. The cost is real, but it shows up as absorbed manual work rather than a visible line item. Margin decisions get made on yesterday's numbers.

"We switched to Datatruck from a legacy TMS because it couldn't keep up with our operation,” said Stefan Trifan, President, APL Cargo. “Datatruck puts carrier profitability front and center in the platform, which helps my team operate more efficiently and continuously expand our margins.”

After migrating to Datatruck, APL Cargo deployed the platform's AI Updater for automated load-update communication and proof-of-delivery verification, replacing the email chains that had consumed dispatcher time. AI Updater's POD verification now catches documentation issues before invoices reach the factoring company, cutting the downstream disputes and payment delays that manual review missed. Factoring reconciliation runs through Datatruck's AI reconciliation engine, matching aging reports automatically. APL Cargo’s team now operates from one platform.

The operational picture that followed consolidation was what APL Cargo had been absorbing the cost to reach. Manual dispatch workload dropped by more than half while the migration itself generated more than $100,000 in immediate savings. With profitability data visible in real time, the team gained the operational clarity to make margin decisions on current information rather than catch-up analysis.

"Most carriers know their TMS is costing them money before they ever make the call to switch,” said Shah Rahmanov, CEO and Co-Founder, Datatruck. “The problem shows up as manual work the team absorbs and never charges back: Email chains for load updates, reconciliation run by hand, profitability that no one can pull up in real time. A legacy TMS just isn’t built to manage today’s customer needs.”

The full APL Cargo success story is available at datatruck.io/success-stories .

About Datatruck

Datatruck is the AI-native TMS built for carriers and the brokers who work with them. With more than 150 integrations, open API connectivity and a full suite of AI capabilities including TruckGPT, AI Dispatcher, AI Updater and AI Insight Analysis, Datatruck is the TMS built for how the trucking industry operates now and in the future. Learn more at www.datatruck.io.

Media Contact:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com