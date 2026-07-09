TipRanks Expands Its Mission to Democratize Institutional Investing with Launch of First ETF Powered by Its Proprietary Data

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TipRanks, the leading financial research and investment intelligence platform trusted by millions of investors worldwide, today announced the launch of the Defiance KSM TipRanks Analyst ETF (NYSE: RANK)—the first exchange-traded fund built on a proprietary TipRanks index.

For more than a decade, TipRanks has transformed how investors access and evaluate Wall Street research. By bringing transparency and accountability to analyst recommendations and institutional investment signals, the company has helped level the playing field between retail and institutional investors. Today, TipRanks data powers investment decisions for millions of investors and is integrated into many of the world's leading banks, brokers, wealth managers, and financial media platforms.

The launch of RANK represents the next evolution of that mission.

Rather than simply providing investors with institutional-grade insights, TipRanks is now enabling those insights to become investable products. The ETF transforms Wall Street's highest-conviction analyst recommendations into a transparent, rules-based investment strategy, giving investors a systematic way to access the ideas that have traditionally been available only through institutional research.

"At TipRanks, our mission has always been to make institutional-quality investment intelligence accessible to every investor," said Uri Gruenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of TipRanks. "Over the past decade we've built one of the world's largest and most trusted financial intelligence platforms. Launching our first ETF is a natural extension of that vision. We're moving beyond helping investors make better decisions—we're enabling investment products themselves to be powered by our data. We believe this represents the future of investing."

The ETF tracks the TipRanks US Momentum Analysts Index, a proprietary methodology that combines two of the market's most closely followed investment signals: Wall Street analyst conviction and positive price momentum. The index begins with the 500 largest U.S.-listed companies, identifies those receiving the strongest analyst support, and selects the 50 companies demonstrating the strongest momentum, creating a disciplined portfolio that is rebalanced quarterly.

The index was developed using TipRanks' proprietary analyst performance and recommendation data and is independently calculated and administered by VettaFi, one of the industry's leading index providers. The ETF is issued by Defiance ETFs, with KSM serving as index sponsor. Together, the partnership combines TipRanks' proprietary intelligence, VettaFi's institutional-grade index infrastructure, and Defiance's ETF expertise to deliver a differentiated investment solution.

"We're constantly looking for differentiated investment strategies that can provide investors with a measurable edge," said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. "By combining TipRanks' unique analyst intelligence with a disciplined momentum methodology, RANK offers investors a transparent, systematic approach to identifying companies with both strong institutional conviction and favorable market trends."

The launch also marks the beginning of a broader expansion of TipRanks' index business. The company has developed a growing suite of proprietary indexes built on its unique financial datasets, creating new opportunities for asset managers to develop innovative investment products based on transparent, institutional-quality intelligence.

As investing continues to become increasingly data-driven, TipRanks believes proprietary analytics, artificial intelligence, and systematic investment methodologies will play a growing role in portfolio construction. The launch of RANK is the first example of how TipRanks' technology can move beyond research and directly power the next generation of investment products in the US.

About TipRanks

TipRanks is a leading financial technology company dedicated to making institutional-quality investment research accessible to every investor. Its proprietary technology analyzes billions of financial data points to deliver transparent insights on Wall Street analysts, financial experts, corporate insiders, hedge funds, news sentiment, and market trends. Trusted by millions of investors worldwide, TipRanks powers investment experiences for many of the world's leading banks, brokers, wealth managers, exchanges, and financial media organizations.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged exchange-traded funds. Defiance develops innovative investment products designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to transformative market trends and differentiated investment strategies.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a leading provider of indexing, data, analytics, and digital distribution solutions for the asset management industry. Through its index services and technology platform, VettaFi supports ETF issuers and investment managers with institutional-grade index calculation, administration, and investment solutions.

This content is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice, a recommendation, solicitation, or opinion. TipRanks and/or the index provider do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information, and its use is at the user's sole risk. This information should not be construed as a substitute for the ETF’s oSicial documents. The above information does not constitute an oSer to purchase mutual fund units; any purchase of units shall be made solely in accordance with a valid prospectus and immediate reports. The provision of this information does not substitute for personalized advice that takes into account the specific circumstances or needs of any individual.

Contact

COO

Barak Tzachar

barak@tipranks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8fa9e13-7223-4133-909b-337f049dd2e7